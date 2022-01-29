Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Oct. 7, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star.
For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been reviewing the genealogy proof standard and how to evaluate and analyze the reliability and accuracy of the information contained in the records that we discover.
Sources, either original (the first record) or derivative (compiled from other records), supply our information, which can be either primary (firsthand) or secondary (hearsay). In turn, the information yields evidence – either direct, indirect or negative – for us to evaluate. The evidence drives our conclusions, the conclusions specify what our citations will be, and the citations refer back to the sources that we started with. (See an illustration showing this circular relationship on the FamilySearch wiki at https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Evidence_Baby_Steps).
This week will focus on the three categories of evidence – direct, indirect, and negative – that we get from information in a record.
Direct evidence is from information that, by itself, can answer a specific research question. An example would be the date of birth on a person’s birth record. Standing on its own, this information would provide the day, month and year of a person’s birth and answer the research question, “when was this person born?” The date of birth can also be established from an obituary, a Bible entry, a grave marker, etc. These are different sources for the same information, but if a source contains all of the information necessary to answer a question, then it contains direct evidence. Remember, just because evidence is direct does not mean that it is “more correct.” The source and information where the direct evidence came from must still be evaluated.
Indirect evidence, on the other hand, comes from information that does not completely answer a research question on its own. Indirect evidence may be circumstantial in nature. It provides a partial answer that, when combined with other indirect evidence from other sources, allows the researcher to calculate or to infer the answer to the research question by using a preponderance of the evidence from different sources.
Here is an example of indirect evidence used to answer the birth date question above. A person’s grave marker records only his name and that he died on a certain date. This directly answers the question, “when did this person die?” but does not help at all in establishing the person’s date of birth. However, a biographical newspaper article about the person’s son mentions that his father died at “the ripe old age of 90 years and 6 months,” but gives no date. Putting these two pieces of information together and figuring backwards from the date of death finally answers the question, “when was this person born?” The answer came from combining two pieces of indirect evidence.
Negative evidence is something researchers don’t often consciously think about. This is the absence of a record that was expected to be found in a certain place and time. A simple example would be a person who was found on one census but 10 years later was absent on the following census. The absence of the person on the census is negative evidence. The person was expected to be there, but is not. This could indicate situations such as a new marriage, a death, divorce, going off to war, being institutionalized, migrating, or any number of possible family upheavals. The negative evidence is what fuels the next search. The research question asked would be, “what happened to this individual?” The questions generated by the negative evidence will be answered by locating either direct or indirect evidence to fill in the gaps.
