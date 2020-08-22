Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the May 19,1996, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Many of our Hoosier ancestors came from the state of Kentucky or had Kentucky ancestors. This migration from Kentucky to Indiana was a very common pattern that sends many of us to search the Kentucky records. Federal censuses list the county in which an ancestor lived. Deed records often describe the property and its location in detail. But in order to successfully locate the area in which an ancestor lived, it is necessary to know something about the history of Kentucky land divisions.
Kentucky was originally a part of the state of Virginia. In pre-colonial times, it was a wilderness that had been explored by few, if any, white men. From 1735 to 1776, the land that is now the state of Kentucky was successively part of Orange, Augusta, Botetourt and Fincastle counties in Virginia. After 1775, when Daniel Boone entered the Kentucky lands (then Fincastle County, Virginia) and blazed the Wilderness Road, the area gradually opened to white settlement. In 1776, the Kentucky lands were set up as a separate county in Virginia.
Settlement gradually increased, and Kentucky attained statehood in 1792. At that time, it was divided into only nine counties. Gradually the original counties were subdivided over and over until the present-day counties were formed.
What does this all mean to the genealogical researcher? One thing it means is that your ancestor could have been living on the same parcel of land for a number of years, but be listed on the federal census as living in different counties in different census years. Some people might come to the conclusion that the ancestor had moved from one county to another, but they would be wrong; the ancestor was living in the same place, but the county boundaries were being redrawn over the years.
Here is an example. Suppose that your ancestor lived in the easternmost tip of Kentucky — what is now Pike County — from 1775 to 1822. In 1775 this area was Fincastle County, Virginia. The next year, it was renamed Kentucky, County, Virginia. In 1780 Kentucky County was subdivided into three counties, and the area your ancestor lived in was now called Fayette County, Kentucky. In 1786 Bourbon County was created from part of Fayette. Three years later Mason County was created from part of Bourbon County. Floyd County was created in 1800, and finally, Pike County was created in 1822. Thus, your fictional ancestor lived in seven separate counties in his lifetime but never moved from the same homestead. When looking for records of our ancestors, we have to be aware of this history of county subdivision because the records we seek may actually be located in several different counties.
An excellent source to help you to understand the history of Kentucky land divisions is now available in the Special Collections Room of the Vigo County Public Library. The Kentucky Atlas of Historical Boundaries, compiled by Gordon DenBoer and edited by John H. Long, contains detailed maps of each Kentucky county for every date that a border change was made, as well as whole-state maps for each census year. It is worth checking out the next time you have questions about exactly where an ancestor lived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.