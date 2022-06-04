The 52nd annual Southern California Genealogy Jamboree is coming up this August, and this year it is all virtual, as it was last year. This event is actually three conferences in one: Genetic Genealogy 2022, “Solving Your DNA Puzzles,” August 19-20; JamboFREE 2022 (beginner’s classes and roundtables on eleven topics), August 22-24; and Jamboree 2022, “Preserving your Family Stories,” August 26-27.
The Genetic Genealogy is a world-class DNA conference that has much to offer, including live Q&A periods following lectures Diahan Southard; David Dowell, Judy G. Russell; Richard Hill, and Kitty Munson Cooper; a discussion of the latest discoveries in the field; the participation of and lectures by of twenty renowned genetic genealogy experts; presentations from Family Tree DNA, Living DNA and MyHeritage DNA; and keynote speaker Jonny Perl discussing “The Need for Third-party DNA Tools.” The schedule of topics and speakers can be explored on https://genealogyjamboree.com/schedule1640/#gotogen.
JamboFREE is just what is says — registration is free to viewers and participants. It will include the popular three-hour advanced beginner’s class, ethnic and DNA round tables on British, Irish, African, Jewish, Spanish, French Canadian, Chinese, and German ethnic groups, as well as discussions of autosomal DNA and unknown parentage issues. To explore the schedule and register, visit https://genealogyjamboree.com/jambofree-schedule/.
Finally is the Jamboree 2022 itself. This is a world-class genealogy conference that is offering presentations from 47 international speakers from the USA, Canada, Ireland, Israel, and the UK. In addition, keynote speaker Bernice Alexander Bennett will discuss “Preserving Your Family Tales: What’s in a Name?” There will also be live Q&A sessions following lectures by Michael Brophy, Nicka Sewell Smith, Peggy Clemens Lauritzen, Michael Strauss, and William E. “Bill” Cole. The schedule of sessions offered can be viewed at https://genealogyjamboree.com/schedule1640/#gotojam.
Also, view a complete list of all the speakers with their credentials and bios at https://genealogyjamboree.com/speakers/.
The fee for the conferences varies depending if you are a member or non-member of the SCGS and whether you choose standard (your selection of 20 recorded lectures from 50 choices) or plus (access to all 50 lectures). For fee information, visit https://genealogyjamboree.com/conference-pricing-2022/.
Registering for either of the two paid conferences will allow the registrant to not only watch a session in real time, but go back later and view missed sessions at his/her convenience through Oct. 31, 2022. Unlike these two paid conferences, the JamboFREE portion can only be viewed live at the times the lectures are actually offered.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold its June meeting online via Zoom on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be “How to Plan Your Digital Afterlife,” presented by Julie Miller. This will discuss how to plan for and handle your electronic information and digital photos to leave as a legacy for others.
The presentation is for members only. All members will be sent a link to the presentation via their e-mail.
