Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Jan. 7, 2001, issue of the Tribune-Star.
It is said that Deep Throat advised Woodward and Bernstein to “follow the money” when investigating the Watergate incident. Similar advice for the genealogical researcher might be “follow the land.” The Source (genealogy guidebook) calls land records one of the most important areas to investigate, and perhaps the area most underestimated by beginning family researchers. So important are land records, it says, that “prior to the Civil War, most free adult males owned land; so if the land records of an area survive and do not mention your ancestor, you should reevaluate the assumption that he lived in the area.”
Several different kinds of land records exist. Deeds have been kept by states from the beginning of our nation’s settlement by Europeans. Some information that can be obtained by following deeds is the location and amount of property your ancestor owned, citizenship and marital status, spouse’s, children’s, and parents’ names, date of death, neighbors, and literacy. Not every deed gives all of this information, but by following the deed transactions through the years a researcher can establish an ancestor in a place, see the land passed from parents to children, surmise that person is dead, and trace when people “sell out” and leave an area. Deeds involved in the settlement of the estate of a deceased person are particularly helpful.
Grants and patents are a second kind of land record. The principle of land ownership in our country (brought from Europe) states that the government must first grant title for land before it can be privately owned. Indian lands were bought or taken by the government. When these new lands were opened for the first time to white settlers, the government passed title to the new land to an individual, a corporation, or a state. This first-title deed is the land warrant or land patent. Subsequent deed transactions transferred portions of patented land to individual homesteaders.
An individual applying for a land grant would first file a petition and go before government officials to state his reason for wanting a land patent. Land was granted for some kind of service to the government, including military service. Next, the successful petitioner would receive a warrant for the land, describing acreage and authorizing it to be surveyed. The resulting survey was called the plat, and consisted of a drawing of the land with its legal description. After all of this, the government would grant first title of the land to the petitioner (now the grantee). Genealogical information obtained from land grants can include the person’s name, occupation, property owned, citizenship status, residence, and surrounding neighbors.
A third kind of land record is bounty land, which was granted to military veterans from the 1770s up to the 20th century. Those eligible for bounty land did not necessarily have to fight in a formal war to get it. Many were eligible for land instead of cash payments by virtue of being in a minor military engagement or skirmish on the frontier. By investigating bounty land records, a researcher can find information on the military service of an ancestor, citizenship status, and residence information.
If France or Spain originally owned the land, it might be beneficial to research private land claims, the fourth type of land record. These land claims represent cases in which an individual was granted land by an earlier government, before the Revolution. The United States would then hear the individual’s claim to the land in question to decide whether the foreign title should be upheld. Up to six generations of genealogy can be found in some of these case files.
