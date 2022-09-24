As a genealogy columnist I’ve received a number of books over the years to review. Some of these I’ve kept and most I donated to various libraries. This week I’m going to talk about some out of print books that have “stood the test of time” in the digital age and that I still find helpful on a frequent basis for my research.
I don’t see how anybody could do research in the United States going back into the 1800s without consulting William Thorndale and William Dollarhide’s invaluable book, Map Guide to the U.S. Federal Censuses, 1790-1920, from the Genealogical Publishing Company. This book provides maps for every state for every census year between 1790 and 1920. The maps illustrate which counties existed in each state in the particular census year and show the progression in the changes of county boundaries and the formation of new counties. It’s absolutely necessary to know about these changes when doing early research in a state. Yes, this information can be obtained online, but I like the book, which is available on several different online marketplaces and in the Vigo County Public Library.
I also find a two-part series called Dating Old Photographs 1840-1929 and More Dating Old Photographs 1840-1929 essential for comparing clothing and hairstyles in photographs of a known date to mystery photographs where the date is unknown. Moorshead Magazines, Ltd. of Canada under their previous name of Family Chronicle, released these books between 2000 and 2011 after asking the public to send them copies of historical family photographs to publish. These magazines are currently out of print but are available for purchase on various online marketplaces.
The “More” edition of the book mentioned above begins with an introductory article about dating old photographs by Maureen A. Taylor, a leader and expert in this field. So the next book that I find essential is also about identifying old photographs and is titled Family Photo Detective: Learn how to find genealogy clues in old photos and solve family photo mysteries, by Maureen A. Taylor, 2013, Family Tree Books. In this manual, Taylor outlines her procedure for examining every aspect of an old photograph in order to reach a conclusion about the identity of the people and places depicted in the photo.
This book is available as an ebook and in paper form at various online marketplaces. Taylor also broadcasts her photo detective advice on YouTube; to view these presentations, visit shorturl.at/GHJKQ.
A pair of books that can be read for learning or enjoyment is 500 Brickwall Solutions to Genealogy Problems (2003) and More Brickwall Solutions to Genealogy Problems (2004), both published by the old Family Chronicle Magazine, now Moorshead Magazines, Ltd.
While so many family researchers have turned almost solely to Internet and digital research, it should be remembered that a good book is timeless.
Out of print doesn’t mean that a publication is no longer of value, so don’t forget to check out the books.
