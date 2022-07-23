One of the more rewarding aspects of working on family history is connecting with people you never knew about and finding out that they are relatives. When we connect with another genealogist, one of the first things we do is share research materials and our family charts.
Because research is shared with others and is also passed down within the family, it is imperative that the family historian accurately label the source of his/her materials. Labeling is important because it allows the person to whom you are giving the material to go back to the original source, check it out and evaluate it.
This lesson hit home with me over the past week when I received some wonderful research from an older relative, but it was not adequately labeled and identified. A number of the documents were photocopies of original and microfilmed records, but the person who found and copied these did not record where these records were obtained. I was told that the pages came from different places — some from the National Archives, some from the state of Virginia — but the pages were all mixed together in no particular order. While there is no doubt that the photocopies were accurate versions of the actual records, the question was, “where did these records come from?”
When recording information, even if it is for your own use only, it is best to follow some simple rules:
1. When copying information out of a book, record the title, author’s name and publication information so that you can easily go back and find the book again if you need to. Some people just photocopy the title page of the book as an easy way to identify and remember the source. It doesn’t hurt to also put where you found the book in the source information, such as “located in Vigo County Public Library.”
2. When copying obituaries or articles out of the newspaper, label your information with the name of the newspaper, the date of publication and page number where obituary was found.
3. When copying census information off microfilm, include the enumeration district, page, and line number, as well as county, township or district (the information varies depending on the census year you are looking at).
4. When copying other microfilmed information, include the reel number and page number along with the title of the material you are reproducing.
5. When copying things from the internet, especially if you cut and paste, be sure to write down the address of the web site where you obtained the data, along with any other identifying information.
6. When going through county records, be sure to label the type of record it is, and the volume and page number. Be sure to distinguish the records on an index from the actual record.
7. When recording information off tombstones, it is useful to make a sketch or written description of where the grave is located within the cemetery so that you or someone else can find it later.
8. If you have any original source materials (diaries, journals, manuscripts, even loose papers) write out a label or tag for the item explaining what it is and where it came from). For example, “Civil War letters of Alonzo Graves to his parents Frank and Nellie Graves.”
Look at your information as a stranger would. Could you just pick up the data and immediately understand what it is and where it came from? If not, then you are not adequately documenting your source material.
