Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Aug. 19, 2001, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Italian immigrants in the United States are often thought of as clusters of Catholics who congregate in communities to preserve their culture and religion. In truth, the history of Italian immigration to this country is much more diverse and complex than the stereotype. This week will focus on the primary immigration routes of Italians for the last century and a half.
Prior to 1820, the majority of Italian immigrants to the United States were not Catholics, but Protestants. They were members of a protestant sect called the Waldenses. Most Italian members of this religious faction lived in the Piedmont region of the Alps in northern Italy. This is an area not far from Turin. At several times in its history, this region was under the control of France.
If you have a very early Italian ancestor, this is a connection that bears looking into, rather than just looking at the Catholic records. The LDS church has microfilmed the parish registers of 16 of the Waldensian parishes. In addition, eight more parishes’ records are being transcribed by hand to be made available to family researchers. Also available are 43 microfilm rolls called the “Piedmont Project,” obtainable through the LDS church, which list family information and surnames from this alpine region. All of these records go back into the 1600s.
By the 1870s and 1880s, the majority of Italian immigrants were entrepreneurs who arrived at the southern port of New Orleans and spread out from there looking to set up their own businesses, usually in river cities. They set up small businesses or stores often marketing fruits and vegetables. Their religion was primarily Catholic.
In the 1890s Italian immigration changed again. The majority of Italians disembarked at eastern seaports like New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Baltimore, and many were unskilled laborers, again primarily Catholic. Instead of spreading out, these immigrants tended to congregate in “Little Italys” in the cities where they settled. They often sought employment in industry and manufacturing.
Around 1900, large numbers of Italians were landing at New Bedford, Massachusetts, and going on to settle in Rhode Island. Others were heading for Galveston, Texas, and settling throughout that state. In the north, Italian laborers were coming into the Great Lakes region through Canada and arriving at the northern ports of Cleveland, Detroit, Duluth, Chicago and Milwaukee. These immigrants came to work as iron ore miners. Some went on to the copper and silver mines of Colorado. On the west coast, San Francisco was the primary port of arrival for laborers headed for the California vineyards or cattle ranches.
Catholic parish and diocese records are the dominant religious repositories of Italy. There are over 300 dioceses in Italy, and each has a number of parishes. The records of greatest interest to genealogists are the parish records. Some of these go back as far as the mid-1500s.
Italian Jews date back to the time of the Roman Republic. Italian Jews are the oldest Jewish population in Europe. Their original population was concentrated in the areas of Rome (the Papal States) and the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies in the south. There were few Jews in the north of Italy prior to 1492. In that year, Jews began migrating north due to the Spanish Inquisition. Before long, the northern cities of Turin, Milan, Genoa, Florence and Venice had sizable Jewish populations. Jews migrated from Italy to other parts of Europe and eventually on to the United States. During WWII most of the Jewish communities of Italy had disappeared, although today there are about 35,000 Jews in Italy.
