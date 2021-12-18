One underused resource available to family historians is guardianship records. These are often hard to find and frequently misunderstood.
A guardian was appointed in the past for the sole purpose of protecting the legal interests of a minor or an incompetent person. Situations demanding a guardianship most often included the death of a parent (usually the father) involving land and an estate of value. At the death of the father, a minor child was identified as an “orphan” even though the mother might still be living. A guardian would be appointed to protect the minor’s interest in the estate (land or money or an inheritance of worth) until the child was of legal age. The guardian did not take custody of the child or raise the child, as we think of guardians today. The child would continue to live with his/her mother after the death of the father. Guardians were often friends or relatives of the family – even an older sibling. While a mother had no legal standing to represent her own child, we do see some women serving as guardians for their children. This is more commonplace in the 1800s.
A minor child was anyone under age 21. Sometimes minors were referred to as “infants” in legal documents. This doesn’t mean that the person was a babe in arms, but simply under the legal age to manage his/her own affairs. Minors under age 14 were appointed guardians by the court. Minors who were 14 years of age or older had the right to choose their own guardian and could also choose to apprentice themselves, but could still not manage their inheritance until age 21. For girls, the guardianship ended upon their marriage, even if they were still underage. Their new husbands would then manage their affairs.
When considering whether you need to look for a guardianship after the death of a parent, follow this simple rule: no estate, no guardianship. Poor orphans who were not going to inherit anything didn’t need a guardian because there was no inheritance to protect. These children would continue to live with their mothers after the death of the father. If the mother was deceased or otherwise unable to care for the children, they could be taken in by other family members, placed in an orphanage, or bound out by the court to serve as apprentices.
Guardians had legal responsibilities to the court as well as their wards. Their job was to represent the legal interests of their wards, to protect their inheritance, to manage their finances after the estate was settled, and to report periodically to the court. A guardian was usually appointed soon after the death of the parent, about the time an estate was opened. Remember that an estate would be opened if the person had land and other valuables whether or not there was a will. This was most often handled by the probate court.
Guardians were released from their duties when their ward turned age 21. They could also be discharged by the court for dereliction of their duties. Upon reaching age 14, a ward could choose a different guardian. If the mother had been appointed guardian, her guardianship of her minor children would cease upon her remarriage, because it was assumed that she couldn’t protect her children’s interest from her new husband.
Guardianship records can be found in various court records, depending on the time period and jurisdiction in the county and state you are doing your research. If a landowning father died leaving children under 21, you should look for these records because a guardianship was very likely set up. Some of the places in which to look are estate papers and entries, guardianship dockets and indexes, the “complete record” (when the estate was closed), the entries of the probate court, guardianship bonds, orphan’s court, family court, courts of common pleas.
The records are all over the place and are not necessarily online. But finding them can be very informative to your research.
