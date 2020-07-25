An interesting, informative and free virtual DNA workshop is coming up soon so mark your August calendar and register. You can participate in this online workshop without leaving your home.
The Indiana State Library with the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group will stream the workshop on Aug. 8, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
According to the ISL website, the virtual workshop concentrates on understanding Genetic Genealogy and exploring DNA results from Ancestry and 23andMe testing companies. Speakers will cover topics on Genetic Genealogy, understanding DNA results, and utilizing testing company features to get the most out of DNA results. The workshop will take place via Zoom; a link to access the event will be sent to an email address prior to the event.
There will be three separate presentations.
• “Discovering Your Genetic Genealogy,” presented by Denise Anderson-Decina. This will consist of an overview examining DNA results. Areas of focus include asking “what is Genetic Genealogy; how do we inherit DNA; why take a DNA test; what to expect with DNA results; understanding variations in ethnicity results; ethical issues,” and more.
• “Working Your DNA matches at Ancestry.com” will be presented by Steven Frank. This discussion will focus on how an understanding of DNA matches is essential to building a genetic family tree. The presentation will offer tips for using Ancestry’s DNA features such as shared matches, explain how to solve mysteries by using results, and will discuss ways to communicate with DNA cousin matches.
• “Working Your DNA Matches at 23andMe.com” will be presented by Andrea Ackermann. This session will focus on how to work with 23andMe DNA results and will discuss how to get the most out of understanding genetic matches on 23andMe. Included will be how to organize matches, how to trace shared DNA segments, and how to customize a profile in order to get a maximum number of responses from cousin matches.
Registration is required for this event. Visit https://calendar.in.gov/site/isl/event/virtual-dna-workshop. There will be a limit to the number of participants.
I I I
Chicago’s Newberry Library is spotlighting a podcast on discovering and researching your African roots. This is part of a larger Newberry series called Shelf Life, and is available on Soundcloud by setting up a free account at this site: https://soundcloud.com/shelflifepodcast/african-american-genealogy. Visitors to the site can listen to the podcast for free and on demand.
A description of the podcast provides a summary: “Genealogist Tony Burroughs breaks down the procedures for finding African American ancestors and discusses why a unique set of research tools is necessary for doing African American genealogy. According to Tony, the same institutional forces that marginalized Black Americans in the past also buried traces of their lives in the historical records that genealogists count on to fill out their family trees. Navigating the legacies of slavery, segregation, and discrimination is part of the process of finding one’s African American ancestors.”
Host of the 40-minute episode is Keelin Burke, Fellowships manager at the Newberry.
