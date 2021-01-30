The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society continues to meet online on the second Monday of every month.
Nationally-known speakers present programs to educate and assist those who are working on uncovering and investigating their roots.
Due to COVID-19, in-person meetings cannot take place. Online meetings will vary in form – from a live presentation using Zoom to a webinar.
The projected list of monthly speakers for 2021 includes: Melissa Barker, “It’s Not All Online: Researching in Archives,” Feb. 8; Jim Swift, “The Early Northwest Territory,” March 8; Jacob Eubanks, “Mason and Dixon’s Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries,” April 12; Judy Russell, “Dowered and Bound Out: Records of Widows and Orphans,” May 10; Lisa Alzo, “Diseases, Disasters, Distress: Bad for Your Ancestors, Good for Genealogy,” June 14; Terry Prall, “Perils of Using Online Family Genealogical Research,” July 12; Daniel Lillienkamp, “Using Orstssippenbucher to Research Your German Ancestors,” Aug. 9; Peggy Lauritzen, “beginning Your Kentucky Research,” Sept. 13; Pam Vestal, “Absent ancestors & Hidden Clues,” Oct. 11; and Michael Strauss, “The Great War: Researching Your World War 1 Ancestors,” Nov. 8.
A Dec. 13 annual business meeting will be for members only. The rest of the year will be announced at a later date.
To attend 2021 meetings, join WVGS or renew your annual membership. The fee is $15 per individual or $20 per family. Send to the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, P.O. Box 7012, Terre Haute, IN 47802-7012. Or, register and pay online at www.inwvgs.org. Click on membership. Watch this site for upcoming events or check the WVGS Facebook page.
I am seeking anyone related to the following people, who were all from the Terre Haute, New Goshen, Sugar Creek and Clinton area.
• James J. Kelley and Mary Ann Kelley, from about 1895.
• Hugh Whitney and Mary Felton, from about 1900.
• Missouri Ann Baker Davidson and Andrew Jackson Baker, from about 1898.
• Lizzie Baker, Hazel Dollie Baker, Mary Baker, Ethel Baker, Claire Marie Baker, Mabel Baker, Russell Baker, Mildred Lorine Baker, from the years 1891-1911.
• Whitworth, Roush, and Funkhouser families, from circa 1900.
• James Davidson, circa 1905.
All the above are related to Sharon Lynn Whitney as great-aunts and uncles. Anyone related can contact Larry Klauser (Sharon’s husband) at 1429 Equestrian Drive, Grayslake, IL 60030, call 847-421-9585, email larrymgdlite@gmail.com.
