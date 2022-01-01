The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will start out the new year with its first monthly presentation on Jan. 10. “Researching Colonial Pennsylvania” will be given by speaker Beth Foulk at 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom.
“Many Americans can trace their roots back to the early days of Pennsylvania. As a cornerstone of this nation’s founding and the first home to thousands of European immigrants the Keystone State’s … history and genealogy is deep and long. Foulk will unpack the wealth of records for the eager researcher. Starting with a brief overview of colonial history in Pennsylvania, she will then turn to each record group … and unveil the interesting records, repositories, and finding aids pertinent to 1600-1800 era Pennsylvanian ancestors.”
Each member will be emailed a link to the meeting. Meetings are for members only, so be sure to pay 2022 dues at http://inwvgs.org/ using Pay Pal. Payments also can be mailed to WVGS, P.O. Box 7012, Terre Haute, IN 47802-7012.
The New England Historic Genealogical Society’s site, American Ancestors, brings to the public a free viewing event Jan. 11. The 6 to 7 p.m. presentation will be given by the author Brian Matthew examining his Civil War book, “A Thousand May Fall: An Immigrant’s Regiment.”
“See the Civil War anew in this intimate, absorbing chronicle told from the ordinary soldier’s perspective — a revelatory history that documents the forgotten contributions of immigrants to the Union cause. Based on prodigious new research, including diaries, letters, and unpublished memoirs, A Thousand May Fall restores the common man and the immigrant striver to the center of the Civil War.”
To watch the presentation, register at https://bit.ly/3z0iyGG.
A second free webinar will be offered by NHGS from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13. “How to Progress from Inherited Research,” presented by genealogist James Heffernan, will focus on what to do with older research that you have inherited from other family members.
“Not sure what to do with that box of your great-aunt’s research? Have you received binders of your parents’ genealogy throughout the years? In this webinar, Genealogist James Heffernan will go over tips for sorting through inherited research – discussing how genealogical standards have shifted over time, assessing the credibility of the research, and organizing and preserving the materials.”
To register go to https://bit.ly/3HgxSlr.
A virtual place to visit for maps is My Genealogy Hound at http://www.mygenealogyhound.com/maps/state-county-maps.asp.
This site has over 2,100 historic county maps currently available for viewing. It includes at least one individual county map from every county in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Partial lists exist for the remaining states, and more county maps are being continually added.
