After an absence of three years, the Indiana State Library is once again hosting its (previously annual) Genealogy and Local History Fair. This will take place on 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Library at 315 W Ohio St. Admission is free and no registration is required. Just show up — it’s like attending a free mini-conference.
The theme for this year is “Family Drama: Researching Your Complicated and Unconventional Ancestors,” a topic that promises to be engaging. The speakers will use case studies to illustrate various research techniques and to place family stories in historical context. There will be three presenters this year.
Daniel Hubbard will present ‘When a Life Becomes Myth.” This is about “an odd and dramatic family tale that showed a life slowly being converted to myth over generations.” Using genealogy, history, and other techniques, Hubbard will reconstruct the a life of a relative that “has come full circle from story to research to storytelling.”
Hubbard’s second presentation, “Where the Murderers Roam,” will start with a social disruption (the Civil War), a motivation (The Homestead Act) and the story of a fight between farmers. Then, with some research, weave it all together and learn that sometimes a simple fight over a fence was something more, something darker.”
Erin Moulton will present “Death of a Showman.” This will explore what happened to her subject of genealogical research who joined a carnival, moved across the country, reappeared later claiming to be six years younger, married twice, and then died suddenly leaving a wave of confusion in his wake.
And finally, “Robert Bowling will share his research concerning the history of grave robbing in central Indiana, including the principal actors in various grave robbing schemes and how the legal system and the state legislature worked to end the practice in Indiana.”
There will be a break for lunch (not provided). and as usual, there will be an exhibition hall with vendors, genealogy societies, and historical societies on hand.
For further questions about the event, contact the Indiana State Library Genealogy Division by phone or email, at 317-232-3689 or genmail@library.in.gov.
If you are tracing more recent ancestors or relatives who lived in urban areas, then a helpful tool is to create an address list. Using the census, city and town directories, old phone books, addresses found on death records, articles in newspapers including obituaries, return addresses on letters, receipts, family word of mouth, and for the most recent people, the public records on ancestry, you can put together an address list for the person. Using this list, you can create a clearer picture of the person or family’s movements across time and also visit places like Google Earth to see if the house of your ancestor still stands.
The publishers of Internet Genealogy and Tracing your Ancestors are offering special savings on those wanting to order collections of all of these issues ever published. Get a library of works without having to store the issues on a shelf. For $140 you can purchase 16 years of Internet Genealogy in PDF form on a memory stick. This is a savings of $100. To order online, visit shorturl.at/goqs6. For $125 you can purchase all of the Tracing Your Ancestors PDF Edition Books on one memory stick for $125. This is a savings of $79. To order online, visit shorturl.at/frvZ0. To order either collection by phone, call 1-888-326-2476.
