The Indiana State Library on Oct. 9 will host a free virtual DNA workshop titled “Using DNA to Explore Genetic Relationships,” to be presented by the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group. The workshop will be available online via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The proceedings will focus on how to use DNA results to further your understanding of your genetic relationships and to help solve your genealogy puzzles. The sessions are as follows:
Session 1: “Visualizing Your DNA Matches with Your Family Tree,” presented by Angela Guntz. “This session will include an overview of how to effectively use AncestryDNA groups and ThruLines, and Lucidchart (www.lucidchart.com) to explore how your matches are related to you and each other. Angela will also demonstrate the Lucidchart tool to create lineage charts that can organize your results and help grow your genetic family tree.”
Session 2: “Do’s and Don’ts for Using DNA as Proof,” by speaker Ann Raymont. “This session will discuss common issues and mistakes to avoid when trying to use DNA to prove a relationship. Ann will share a case study to show how DNA results can be applied successfully to answer a genealogical question.”
Session 3: “Examining DNA Results for Unknown Parentage,” presented by Steven Frank. “This session will examine problem solving skills needed when working with DNA results for unknown parentage. Steve will discuss the process of identifying genetic networks and using DNA tools, such as DNAPainter.com, to predict how DNA matches are related, along with examples of resolving unknown biological matches.”
In addition, there will be time for questions and answers during each presentation and during a panel discussion following all of the talks. This is a free event with no limits on the number of attendees. To register for this workshop visit https://events.in.gov/event/virtual_dna_workshop_7903. A Zoom link will be emailed to all registered attendees prior to the event. For more information, contact Jamie Dunn of the ISL at 317-232-3689 or email her at jadunn@library.in.gov.
I I I
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will host its monthly virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. The program will be “Was Your Ancestor Truly Gone Or Just Hidden Within the Records?” by Pam Vestal.
This talk will focus on techniques for finding an ancestor who seems to be absent from the records, but is actually there. “Documents are often hidden from view, with information that is present but concealed, stored in a place or a manner that is unexpected, misspelled, indexed incorrectly, or separated from the other similar records. Pam Vestal will explore strategies for tracking down these elusive ancestors so that there won’t be a single detail missed.”
This presentation is open to WVGS members only. Members will automatically be sent a Zoom link to the session prior to the meeting.
I I I
For those who read the magazine, Your Genealogy Today, the Sept. 20 issue will be its last. After that, it will merge into Internet Genealogy, a sister magazine offered by the same publisher. For subscribers to Your Genealogy Today, their subscriptions will be switched to Internet Genealogy for the remainder of their subscription time. This was a pandemic-related decision on the part of Moorshead Magazines Ltd. of Canada, due to both workforce and paper shortages.
