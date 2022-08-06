The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will convene online for its monthly educational opportunity on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture, to be presented by Laura Street Chaplin, is titled “DNA: What Do I Do With It Now That I Have It? Working with DNA Test Results.”
“Once you get your DNA test results back, how can you best understand and utilize them? This presentation will cover lots of tips, such as: transferring raw DNA results, skeleton DNA tree, and working with other people’s tests. Plus learn about analysis tools like Dots SuperPower, Shared Matches, Matches spreadsheet, Known Relationships, and Quick & Dirty trees.”
This presentation is for members only and each member will be sent a link prior to the meeting via email.
The Southern California Genealogical Society will present two free online “Lunch and Learn” lectures on Aug. 13. Due to the time difference, it won’t be lunch in Indiana or Illinois.
“All About Find A Grave,” will be offered 4 to 5 p.m. ET Aug. 13 presented by Kathy Holland. “In this session, we will learn the different ways in which we can participate and utilize Find a Grave.”
“Missing: Reward! Locating Widows, Spinsters, and Bachelors” will be given by Sara Cochran from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. ET. “Have some of the folks on your family tree disappeared? Pick up some new ideas on how to find widows and unmarried children and then watch these techniques in action in three short case studies.”
For more information and a link to register for either or both webinars, visit www.scgsgenealogy.com/programs/lunch-learn.html.
American Ancestors, part of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, will present three free online lectures this month:
“Stories from the Archives: Family Registers” will be offered by Judith Lucey and Todd Pattison on from 3 to 4 p.m. ET Aug. 11. “Family registers provide a snapshot of a family’s members, the vital events in their lives, and a listing of children. Made popular in the 19th century with the advent of American genealogy, these pre-printed lithographs or hand-drawn registers may be the only source of vital information when church records don’t survive, or civil vital registration had not yet begun.” Register at https://hubs.americanancestors.org/family-registers.
“Reading the Gravestones of Early New England,” presented by John G. S. Hanson, will be held on Thursday, August 25, from 3:0 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. “Virtually all genealogists have an appreciation for old graveyards: inscriptions often reveal birth and death dates, family relationships, and other details. . . Every single epitaph was chosen for a reason of utmost importance—to memorialize the death of a loved one. Knowing the literary context can increase our understanding of these historic epitaphs and even shed light on the lives of the deceased and their family members.” Register at https://hubs.americanancestors.org/reading-gravestones.
Dan Bouk, using his book Democracy’s Data, will speak on “The Hidden Stories in the U.S. Census and How to Read Them” on Tuesday, August 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. “Join us for a lesson in reading between the lines of the U.S. census to uncover the stories behind the data. . . Bouk examines the 1940 U.S. census, uncovering what those numbers both condense and cleverly abstract. . . He shows that behind every neat grid of numbers is a collage of messy, human stories — you just have to know how to read them.” Register at https://hubs.americanancestors.org/democracys-data.
