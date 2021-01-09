Finding marriage records for our ancestors is relatively easy with so many of the records now accessible online. Each colony, territory and state documented marriages from their earliest days. Not so with divorce. Divorce went from being socially unacceptable and nearly impossible to obtain to being more and more frequent as time progressed towards and into the 20th century. To get a divorce in early times, petitioning the state legislature was often required. By 1867, most states had done away with legislative divorce and it was handled in the courts at the county level. But there is no such thing as a divorce book. Divorces are mixed in with other cases handled by the courts.
How do you know when you should look for a divorce? There are a number of clues in the records. First, you might find a remarriage for one of the spouses. Put this information in chronological order – a time line for the person is a good way to do it – and then work out the details of the person’s life before and after the events. In a remarriage, can you find evidence of the first spouse’s death? Or were both original spouses still living after the second marriage took place? Did both original spouses remarry? Where were the children living? Look at the woman’s last name as it changes with the marriages. Most women kept their married surname even after a divorce, but some went back to their maiden name, especially if they had no children. What time period are you researching? The further back your couple lived, the greater are the odds that they didn’t divorce. The odds of a divorce increased in the early decades of the 1900s.
Answering the above questions will provide definite clues pointing to the possibility of a divorce. Next, look for specific documentation:
• If you find a marriage registration – a document in which each spouse answered personal questions about him or herself – there is often a question asking if this is the person’s first marriage and then a second question asking how the previous marriage was terminated (death or divorce).
• Starting in 1880, a person’s marital status was documented on the census. Look for a “D” in the space for marital status. But be aware that people sometimes lied about being divorced. For a couple with children in the household, look at the children’s last names in comparison with the parents surnames and compare their relationships.
• Using your time line, look for newspaper articles in the months or years before the remarriage. Under the newspaper reports on court proceedings, the divorce might be listed one or more times as it appeared on the dockets. Often the date of final judgment will be published. You can also find the grounds for the divorce in this way. In smaller town newspapers, sometimes a couples’ divorce was a story in and of itself, especially if they were well-known or the grounds were dramatic.
• Search the indexes of the court record books in the county where the couple lived in order to find their divorce case. There may be several entries until the divorce was finalized. There could also be more than one case filed for a divorce. If a party filed to divorce a spouse, and then they reconciled, that case would be dismissed. But it might not mean they lived happily ever after. The spouse could have filed again at a later date and then gone through with it. Each filing will have different case numbers and list the grounds. These record books might be online in the FamilySearch.org catalog. They will also be in the court books of individual county courthouses. Also check Ancestry.com. The site has 30 million divorce records from 18 states.
• Keep searching in the marriage records for other marriages of each original spouse. Sometimes there were multiple divorces. Again, the questions on the marriage registration should indicate if it is a second or third marriage.
• Going into the future, look for an obituary for the original spouses. These often contain information and clues about the person’s marriage history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.