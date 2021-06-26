The Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps are an underused resource that can be very helpful to family historians. These maps were created starting in the 1850s by an insurance company to help identify the fire risk in towns and cities across the United States.
The maps detail the location and footprint of each private home, public building, stable or outbuilding – and even things like wood piles and coal heaps associated with factories or manufacturing. The colors of the buildings indicate what materials they are made of, such as brick, wood, concrete, adobe, etc.
Other markings and labels show how many stories, doors, windows and open porches the building had. The address of each structure is indicated as well as its use at the time the map was created – for example a dwelling, saloon, grocery, theater, warehouse, livery stable or vacancy. The streets and alleys are also delineated with their width and the locations of fire hydrants, sewers and underground pipes.
New maps came out periodically as a town grew in size. Virtually all towns in the United States with 2,000 or more in population were mapped.
There are several ways these maps can help in your family research:
• Learning about buildings that have been torn down. If you find an ancestor in a city directory within a certain time period you can go to the Sanborn map for the nearest date and look up the footprint of the building – whether it’s the ancestor’s home or business. You can see what other buildings were around it at the time – neighbors or other businesses. If the building no longer exists, the image on the Sanborn map is as close as you will get to having a picture of the building. The location of the historical footprint of a demolished building can also help you to pin-point exactly where it was in the past by using the landmarks and measurements from the map. By doing this, you can discover its former location.
• Following the history of an existing building. If your ancestor’s building still exists, you can compare the historic footprint of the area with how it looks today. By going back to the earliest maps, you can sometimes discover how old the building is by noting the year when it first appeared on the maps. (This will be inexact, as the maps came out periodically, not every year.) You can also follow the changes in the surrounding neighborhood over the years and changes in the building itself, such as an addition to the structure.
• Figuring out where your ancestor lived from scant information. Maybe your family knows that your ancestor lived in an apartment above a music store on the main street of a certain town in the 1800s, but you don’t know which building that was. And does the building still exist today? By going to the Sanborn maps (several were produced in the 1880s and 1890s), you can find the location of the music store because businesses were labeled with their use. You can then check out the present location to see if that building was torn down or if it still stands.
• Research your own home or business or reconstruct what a downtown used to look like. By going through the Sanborn maps of your town or city you can often learn things about your own home and city that you didn’t know.
For Terre Haute, there are Sanborn maps at the VCPL for the years 1886, 1892, 1906, 1911, 1956, 1950-70 and 1983.
Some are in book form and others on microfilm. The entire maps for 1886, 1892 and 1911 are viewable in color and are fully downloadable at https://libraries.indiana.edu/union-list-sanborn-maps. This site also includes maps from Prairie Creek, Prairieton, West Terre Haute, Brazil, Carbon, Clay City, Poland, Carlisle, Dugger, Farmersburg, Hymera, Shelburn, Sullivan, Cayuga, Clinton, Dana, Eugene, Newport, Bloomingdale, Marshall, Mecca, Montezuma, Rockville, Rosedale and many more. When visiting the site, be sure to check out the Key to interpreting the maps.
