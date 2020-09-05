The Jewish diaspora refers to the separation of Jews from their ancestral homeland in ancient Israel and their dispersion throughout the world.
This occurred over centuries of captivity, exile, expulsion, migration and resettlement.
By the Middle Ages, Jews could be defined by one of several geographic groups that adopted the ethnicity of the place they had settled.
FamilySearch describes these ethnic divisions of Judaism and places Jewish heritage into several different categories based on the history of where they settled:
• Ashkenazi Jews. They settled in central and eastern Europe and speak Yiddish, a language that is a blend of Hebrew and German and which originated during the 9th century.
• Sephardic Jews. They descend from the Jews who were expelled from Spain, Portugal and Italy between 1490 and 1510. Most spoke a language called Ladino, related to Spanish. (“Sepharad” is “Spain” in Ladino.) They settled in the Ottoman Empire, the Netherlands and the Holy Land.
• Romaniote Jews. These communities have distinguishing cultural features and they have existed in Greece, Italy and neighboring regions for over 2,000 years. They trace their roots back to the destruction of Jerusalem. They speak a Greek dialect called Yevanic, as well as modern Greek.
• Mizrahi Jews. They are descendants of Jewish communities in the Middle East, primarily from Muslim countries. They can often be found intermingled with Sepharadic groups.
• Marrano Jews. These are the Jews from Spain who were forced to convert to Christianity, but may have continued to practice their religion in secret.
• Crypto-Jews. These are descendants of Jews who follow other religions, but continue to maintain some Jewish traditions.
The Holocaust separated Jews from their families, their cities, and their countries of residence – and finally tried to annihilate them altogether.
Last year Ancestry added millions of digitized records pertaining to the Holocaust for free viewing.
These Ancestry records are located at https://www.ancestry.com/cs/alwaysremember and include passenger lists of displaced persons who left Europe from 1946 to 1971 and millions of non-German people “who were incarcerated in camps or otherwise living in Germany and German-occupied territories from 1939 to 1947.”
But besides Ancestry, there is considerable free digitized information to be found on other websites.
• Arolsen Archives, “the largest archive on the victims of Nazi persecution,” at https://arolsen-archives.org/en/search-explore/search-online-archive contains documents from concentration camps and ghettos as well as documents on post-war displaced persons.
• Yad Vashem, the World’s Holocaust Rememberance Center, at https://www.yadvashem.org/archive.html contains the names of 4,8000,000 of the 6,000,000 Jews murdered by the Nazis, plus survivor testimonies, a photo archive, a righteous database of those persons who helped the Jews during the Holocaust, a documents archive, and much more.
• JewishGen at https://www.jewishgen.org features “millions of records from more than 850 unique collections from around the world, including more than 2.75 million records related to the Holocaust, and more than 3 million burial records.”
• Jewish Cemeteries in Turkey 1583-1990 at https://jewishturkstones.tau.ac.il is exactly what is says it is – a database containing 61,022 photographs of Jewish tombstones from cemeteries across Turkey.
• The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum offers a searchable Holocaust Survivors and Victims Database at https://www.ushmm.org.
