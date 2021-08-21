One of my genealogical pet peeves is people who make up middle names for their ancestor without documentation. Nowadays numerous people do “armchair genealogy,” and post their trees on various genealogy sites such as Ancestry, FamilySearch, Find a Grave, and other sites. So many are not diligent about their research and because of that a problem has emerged: fabricated and undocumented middle names for our early English colonists from the pre-colonial 1600s through the post-Revolution 1700s. This list includes the original immigrants and the progenitors of many family lines in the United States.
What many family researchers don’t seem to be aware of is that the practice of giving middle a name to a child born in England and in early America essentially didn’t exist until the 1800s. It was just not a part of the English tradition, and is the reason why you see only first and last names listed when looking at the old records. It’s not that the early records left out the middle names or initials of our ancestors – it’s because there were no middle names to include in the records.
Middle names in England did exist earlier in history for the nobility and there was actually a law making them illegal for anyone else. When English settlers arrived on the shores of North America, they kept to this tradition of no middle name. It wasn’t even a concept for them to consider. The population was small enough that there weren’t several people of the same name living in the same area. No one needed a middle name to distinguish himself from others. If two men of the same name were living in a vicinity, they were often distinguished as “senior” and “junior” (not part of their names and not indicating they were father and son, but merely a descriptor).
Looking at settlements in the 1600s, the Virginia Settlers Research Project found “only 5 persons out of over 33,000 had genuine middle names.” And studies of other early public records in the 17th century validate that the practice of giving middle names was virtually nonexistent.
Several websites devoted to this topic state that by the time we get to the American Revolution middle names existed in only 3 to 5% of the population. Only three of the 56 people who signed the Declaration of Independence had a middle name. And only three out of our first 17 presidents had a middle name. So if your ancestor was born in the 1600s or the 1700s, you shouldn’t be wondering why all of the records don’t show his middle name. He didn’t have one.
So when did middle names for our English-descended ancestors become “a thing?” Middle names became more of a necessity as the population grew and more people sharing a name were found within the same locale. In addition, some of the people with duplicate names were from the same family and needed an extra name to distinguish one from the other. Within the first half of the 19th century, the custom took off and grew. It started with the wealthy families in the south after the Revolution and then gradually spread through the middle class in other locales.
Bob’s Filing Cabinet at https://genfiles.com/articles/middle-names/ states “Although only a small percentage of children born around 1800 were given a middle name, it had become nearly customary by the time of the Civil War. By 1900 nearly every child born had a middle name. In fact, the enlistment form used in World War I was the first government form to provide space to write a middle name – a reflection of the assumption that nearly every man had one.”
