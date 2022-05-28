At noon June 8 there will be a one-hour online presentation given by DNR historian Jeannie Regan-Dinius from the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology. The topic will cover how to handle discoveries of bones, tombstones or grave goods on a property. This kind of evidence is sometimes uncovered during construction or utility work, especially on or near an old cemetery site. She will discuss the steps of reporting, the rules and ethics covering the discovery of old burials and how the community can help to preserve them. To register for free go to https://tinyurl.com/2p82zfs7.
From 6 to 7 p.m. June 13 the New England Historic Genealogical Society will confer the Coddington Award of Merit upon Elizabeth Shown Mills, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, “for her many valuable accomplishments and contributions to genealogy. . . Elizabeth Shown Mills has been a leading figure in American genealogy for more than forty years. She has published extensively in genealogical and historical journals, mostly about the South, especially Anglo-Celtic frontiersmen, French and Spanish Creoles, Native Americans, and the enslaved. She is a popular lecturer at genealogical conferences on these areas as well as on methodology. Her codification of genealogical methodology is the basis of the Genealogical Proof Standard, now recognized as the standard in the field of genealogy.” In this program, she will discuss her work and changes in the field of genealogy. To view this online for free, go to https://tinyurl.com/x92n2ctv and register.
From 4 to 5 p.m. June 16 there will be a free online lecture entitled “Researching Enslaved Ancestors,” presented by Meaghan E. Siekman and sponsored by American Ancestors. “Breaking through the 1870 brick wall to discover more about ancestors prior to the end of slavery can prove challenging. Changing surnames, families ripped apart, and identifying the former enslaver are just a few roadblocks when researching enslaved families. This session will dive deep into creating a research strategy and organizing the records uncovered. Genealogist Meaghan E.H. Siekman will also provide tips for making sense of all the information unearthed in the search and constructing a proof argument when records are limited. Best suited for those with intermediate-advanced genealogical skills.” To register go to https://tinyurl.com/5n6tcpm6.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 17, American Ancestors will feature a free online program titled “New Hampshire Resources,” and presented by David Allen Lambert. “Delve into the world of family history research in New Hampshire through live demonstration. In this webinar, Chief Genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss essential state-specific resources and records for the granite state.” Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8h8hr8.
A free online lecture entitled “Anniversary of the Four Courts Fire in Dublin” will be from 3 to 4 p.m. June 23. This will be presented by Rhonda R. McClure and sponsored by American Ancestors. “Centuries of Irish history were lost as a result of the Four Courts Fire in Dublin in 1922. Senior Genealogist Rhonda R. McClure will delve into the history leading up to the battle at the Four Courts, discuss the records that were housed in the Public Records Office, and explain why their destruction has made researching in Ireland so difficult. The lecture will also include record alternatives, what survived, records in other repositories and an initiative to recreate a virtual Public Records Office.” To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p87zx9s.
