Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the July 19,1998, issue of the Tribune-Star.
In British Origins of American Colonists, 1629-1775, by William Dollarhide, the author describes the major waves of immigration from the British Isles to America. These early immigrant groups are each distinct culturally and help to define differences found in regions of the United States.
The earliest wave of immigration involves the exodus of the East Anglican Puritans from England in 1629-1640. Puritans were a strict sect of the Anglican Church (Church of England) who held a harsh and rigorous religious doctrine hoping to “purify” both themselves and their church. The basic tenets of their faith were Calvinist in that they believed that human beings were essentially depraved and that only a few pre-ordained “chosen” were destined for eternal salvation. Their belief was in an evil world where each individual must strive for a virtuous life. There were many harsh proscriptions on an individual’s behavior, and each member of the faith was obliged to report on the sins of his/her fellows.
England in 1629 was an oppressive place, particularly if one was a Puritan. During this period, called the “Eleven Years of Tyranny,” King Charles I ruled England without Parliament and the Archbishop William Laud began persecuting the Puritans in order to drive them from the Anglican Church. Approximately 80,000 Puritans left England during this period, and one-quarter of them came to America, founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
The exodus lasted until 1640, when a civil war broke out in England. Both Charles I and the Archbishop were deposed and executed.
The Puritans hoped to build a “New Zion” in their new world. Their population multiplied rapidly, and represents the roots of our nation’s “Yankee” population. Descendants of the Puritans spread out rapidly to occupy much of New England — Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, eastern New Jersey, and northern New York. Other descendants went to Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada. As they moved westward, they played a major role in founding the cities of Buffalo, Cleveland, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.
Although Puritans lived in virtually every county of England, there were concentrations in the south and east of England. Nearly 60 percent of the immigrants to America came from the three easternmost counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, plus a few of the adjoining counties, including Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Huntingdonshire, Lincolnshire, Bedfordshire and Kent (together, called East Anglia). This group represented the strictest of the sect and they settled mainly in Massachusetts.
A second group of immigrants came from the west country counties of Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorsett. These Puritans were less strict and settled mostly in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine.
Next week, I will continue with how the East Anglican Puritan culture was transposed to America and can still be seen today in the “Yankee” culture of New England.
