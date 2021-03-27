Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Feb. 15, 2015, issue of the Tribune-Star.
I grew up with three aunts on my mother’s side, and sometimes I wonder what it would have been like growing up with six. Because three of my aunts, the twins and Little Ida, died in infancy. All of my life, a picture of Little Ida has hung in one of our houses–first in my oldest aunt’s home, then in my parents’, and now in my brother’s house. The first-born child in my mom’s family, Little Ida lived and died, at age three, before any of her siblings came along. Yet, her younger siblings kept the picture hanging up and spoke of Little Ida as if they knew her.
The twins were fraternal infant girls. They died, unnamed, on the same day they were born. They were buried on top of the adult grave of a family member. The exact location is unmarked.
Infant mortality. As I’ve been working on various cemetery projects for the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society Cemetery Committee, trying to find unmarked burials through funeral home and obituary information, I’m struck by how many dead infants and children there were in the past, and how many of them were unnamed.
In 2010, a genealogical study was carried out by Albert E. McCormick Jr., of M² Research and Consulting. The paper detailing his investigation is titled “Infant Mortality and Child-naming: an Exploration of American Trends.” It was published by The Journal of Public and Professional Sociology, Vol. 3, Issue 1, Article 2.
The paper’s introduction talks about naming ceremonies, which are present in nearly 90% of the worlds’ cultures. These include baptism, christening, presentation rituals, and other ceremonies that serve to introduce and welcome a newborn into the group. Only after going through this right of passage does the infant become a full member of society. Prior to the naming ceremony, the unnamed infant has no status in the group and is in “social limbo.” Other researchers have surveyed the cultures of the world and determined that 40% of those cultures held naming rituals within two months of an infant’s birth, while almost 50% waited until the child was older. A child who died before being named was not mourned publicly.
Looking at Colonial America, the author notes that between 10 and 30% of the newborns did not survive their first year. Many of these went unnamed, and a number of the unnamed infants did not even have their gender identified. McCormick wanted to gain insight into this situation. To do this, he traced four lines of his own ancestry, representing nearly 12,000 persons and nine generations.
He found 377 dead infants in his family tree between the years 1800-1979. Of these, 69 were unnamed. And half of the unnamed infants did not have their gender indicated. The percentage of dead infants averaged 20% of all births.
Infant mortality was high throughout the 1800s and into the early 1900s (to around 1925). He observed that the higher the rate of infant mortality in society, the more likely a deceased infant went unnamed.
When McCormick focused on the infants’ ages at death, other findings stood out. Dead infants were most likely to be unnamed if they died on the same day they were born (67.5%). If they died within a week to a month 14.3% were still unnamed. After that length of time they were much more likely to have a name at death. The named infants were also more likely to have their precise dates of birth and death recorded whereas the unnamed infants were not.
He concluded that in the period of high infant mortality in our country perhaps “the cost of… emotionally investing in a newborn was too high if the child was likely to die.” But as infant mortality dropped in the 20th century, it was more likely that a dead infant had been named. And nowadays, with infant mortality at its lowest, our society does name and publicly grieve nearly every infant’s death.
