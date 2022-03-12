Draft cards from both World War I and World War II are useful for the family researcher. They contain a lot of information on a man, and many times this information can’t be found in any other way.
First be aware that draft cards do not indicate that a man was drafted or served in the military. Their purpose was to collect information on the males in the country — who might be eligible to serve and how many there were.
WWI had three separate registrations for the draft in 1917-1918. According to the National Archives website, “The first, on June 5, 1917, was for all men between the ages of 21 and 31. The second, on June 5, 1918, registered those who attained age 21 after June 5, 1917. (A supplemental registration was held on Aug. 24, 1918, for those becoming 21 years old after June 5, 1918. This was included in the second registration.) The third registration was held on Sept. 12, 1918, for men age 18 through 45.”
WWII had seven separate draft registrations from 1940-1943. These include: “October 16, 1940 — all men 21-31 years residing in the U.S. whether native born, naturalized or alien. July 1, 1941 — men who reached age 21 since the first registration. Feb. 16, 1942 — men 20-21 and 35-44 years of age. April 27, 1942 — men 45-64 years of age. Not liable for military service. [This is referred to as the Old Man’s Draft]. June 30, 1942 — men 18-20 years of age. December 10-31, 1942 — men who reached the age of 18 since the previous registration. Nov. 16-Dec. 31, 1943 — American men living abroad, aged 18-44.” (Quoted from ThoughtCo.com)
The cards were often filled out by the men themselves and contain name, date and place of birth, residence address, occupation and name of employer, name of next of kin and their address, and a separate side for recording physical characteristics (height and weight or build, race, complexion, hair and eye color, any scars or birth marks, and disabilities (such as missing fingers), and signature.
These cards give us a glimpse into the person’s life at a particular moment in time, which is in between censuses. We find out exactly where they were living and where they worked. We learn about their marital status. If their next of kin is a wife, it documents they are married. If it is a parent or sibling it most likely documents they are single or divorced. The date and place of birth are important because the man himself was providing this information. When given the choice between accepting the DOB or birth place on a draft card versus one that doesn’t agree on a death record, I almost always go with the draft card because it is primary information versus secondary information.
Draft cards are online at Ancestry and FamilySearch and some other places, so there is no reason not to look for them.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The presentation will be “Accessing European Church Records,” given by Daniel R. Lilienkamp. European church records often contain facts about our ancestors not easily found elsewhere. Yet they can be challenging to locate and use. In this program you will learn how to find your ancestor’s European town of origin. You will also learn how to locate and obtain digital copies of those records.
The program is free to all WVGS members, who will be sent a link via email. To become a member, visit inwvgs.org. It should be noted that this is not a secure website if you enter any personal information. So it’s better to mail your membership fee directly to Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, P. O. Box 7012, Terre Haute, IN 47802-7012.
