Newspaper research has always been an important part of genealogy and during the last couple of decades it has become easier and more accessible than it was in the more distant past. Researching newspapers has evolved from scrolling and browsing through microfilm reels in a library to looking online and using a search engine for names and key words.
In the more distant past, you might have been looking only for particular dates in a local newspaper – such as the announcement of a birth, death, marriage, divorce or another significant event in your family’s history. You had to roughly know the date you were looking for and then almost randomly browse the newspaper editions surrounding that date. But with the search engines that are provided in today’s digital databases you can easily find those key family events and often also find some surprising information you never even dreamed existed. Here is some of the information beyond births, marriages and deaths that you can now find in newspaper databases:
• Accounts of individual accidents and injuries – runaway horses and wagons, car wrecks, being hit by a train or trolley, injury on the farm, injuries at home such as being burned or scalded – all of these things were often reported in the local newspaper.
• Being a victim of a larger tragedy, such as a mine accident or explosion or the derailing of the interurban.
• Suicides – these were reported in graphic detail.
• Lawsuits – these include divorces, paternity suits, disputes among individuals, suits against the local government or a company for damages caused.
• Reports of criminal litigation – being arrested for a crime, being the victim of a crime, reports of a criminal trial.
• Being involved in a community or church activity, being honored and receiving an award.
• Reports of social visits from friends and relatives, including regular visits from an out-of-town relative to throwing a party where the attendees were listed.
• Lists of people who have letters waiting at the post office. (These are often among the earliest listings where you might find a relative’s name.)
One free resource for newspaper research is the Newspaper Archive, which can be used inside most libraries that subscribe to its database, and can be used outside a library if you have a library card. To use it in the Vigo County Public Library, go to https://www.vigo.lib.in.us/ and click on “Genealogy and Local History – Featured Genealogy Resources.” On that screen, you will see an Access Newspaper Archive icon. Click on it to use the database from your home. At the login screen, enter your library card number. This procedure should be the same for any library where you have a card, provided that the library hosts this database.
You will then see a map of the United States. The easiest way to use the site is to click on the state of interest. After being taken to the page for the state, scroll down to see which town and city newspapers are on the site. Remember that small towns that didn’t have their own local newspaper were often represented in the news by the largest nearby town’s newspaper.
The search engine can be made as general or specific as you want – search first and/or last name, general or specific date range, all of a group of words, an exact phrase, and more. If you get a lot of general hits, you can narrow your search by a specific newspaper or a specific decade on the menu on the right.
