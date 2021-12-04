Editor's note: This genealogy column ran in the Sept. 23, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star.
In order to carry out thorough and factual family research the genealogist needs to be aware of the Genealogical Proof Standard, or GPS. The GPS was created by the Board of Certification for Genealogists and is both a guideline and a process for producing accurate and credible research. It contains five elements:
• First, you have conducted a thorough and reasonably exhaustive search for all pertinent information. Ask yourself whether you have searched hard enough to identify all known sources. Don’t come to a conclusion based on just one source when there are other sources of information that could back up your conclusions – or contradict them. It is doubtful that a reasonably exhaustive search can be done on a computer alone. Contact or visit a library, archives, or repository for even more information. Visit a courthouse if the information you need is not yet online.
• Second, you have provided accurate source citations for each fact stated and each piece of information presented. In other words, someone else should be able to repeat your research process and find the information you have presented simply by using your source citations. It’s best to cite your sources as you discover them. Attach the citation to each source as you find it or keep a running list of source citations all in one place. Going back retroactively and trying to remember and locate the sources you have already found is very difficult, and it is not advisable to rely on your memory to find them later.
• Third, the evidence you present is reliable and has been accurately and correctly interpreted. Ask yourself if your individual theory or family story will hold up to scrutiny or criticism. Did you use the evidence to come to “farfetched” conclusions about a family member, or is your conclusion reasonable and logical, given the evidence? Concerning this issue, genealogist Alice Hoyt Veem writes, “Sources must be understood in terms of legal precedence, historical context, and societal/cultural traditions of the time period.” Use these when interpreting your evidence.
• Fourth, you have resolved or accounted for any contradictory information. We all encounter conflicting data. When this happens, each piece of evidence should be evaluated for what it is, where it came from, and ultimately how reliable it is, compared to the other information you have. Do you have contradictory evidence from just one source or do other sources back it up? How accurate and reliable do you judge these sources to be? Each bit of evidence should be evaluated individually as well as compared against the other sources that may disagree with it. Don’t try to force contradictory information into your bigger story if it will not fit or doesn’t seem logical, but keep it in mind for further research if it offers a reasonable alternative viewpoint.
• Fifth, your conclusions have been soundly reasoned out and written coherently. Remember that when you write up your final proof argument it is with the goal of communicating with other people – to give the most accurate interpretation that you can, based on the evidence, and to cite sources that others can easily check out if they desire. Writing out your proof argument can also solidify the evidence in your own mind, proving to yourself that your conclusions make sense.
As Else Churchill of the Society of Genealogists has concluded about the Genealogical Proof Standard, “The most important principal is that evidence only becomes proof through a reasoned and logical analysis and an argument capable of convincing others that the conclusion is valid ... I would like to think that it’s the quality and not the quantity of your evidence that counts.”
