The National Archives and Records Administration has a valuable online resource called Confederate Slave Payrolls, which can be of value to those exploring their African ancestry and slave history. It is best described by the NARA catalog:
“During the U.S. Civil War, the Confederate Army required enslavers to loan their enslaved people to the military. Throughout the Confederacy from Florida to Virginia, these enslaved people served as cooks and laundresses, labored in deadly conditions to mine potassium nitrate to create gunpowder, worked in ordnance factories, and dug the extensive defensive trench networks that defended cities such as Petersburg, Virginia.
“This series, comprising nearly 6,000 payrolls for enslaved labor, sheds light on the lives of enslaved people loaned to the Confederate Army during the Civil War, and may provide a wealth of genealogical information relating to the names and home counties of African Americans.
“The payrolls show the time period covered, the Confederate officer under whom the enslaved people were employed, the place of service, names of the enslaver, names and occupations of the hired enslaved person, number of days employed, daily rate of wages, amount paid, and the signature of the person receiving the payment.
“You may view the full series of ‘Confederate Slave Payrolls’ in the National Archives Catalog: National Archives Identifier 719477.”
To view this fully digitized collection online, visit https://bit.ly/3nKCZDD.
I I I
The Indiana Historical Society will present a free online research roundtable, titled “Sharing Our Research with Future Generations,” from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 2.
This event will be co-hosted by the Genealogy Center of the Allen County Public Library. The virtual presentation over Zoom will focus on how we make future plans for our research, how to save it for other generations, and how our research can encourage the next generation of family storytellers. There will also be time for questions and answers.
The event is limited to 50 attendees. Registration closes at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2. To register, go to on the following link: https://bit.ly/3tPmGqp.
I I I
The Digital Public Library of America, an online library and archival resource for genealogists, will host a free virtual genealogy webinar discussing how to use DPLA resources by covering basic search techniques for the site, as well as exploring genealogy tips and tricks in navigating the collection.
The webinar will be presented from 3 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 by the Outreach and Accessibility working group and genealogy specialist Allison Ryall. At this webinar, “Attendees will become familiar with the various DPLA resources that are relevant to genealogy research and will gain insight in genealogical search strategies.”
To register for this event, go to https://bit.ly/3khPVPo. There are no limits on the number of attendees. To explore the DPLA on your own, visit https://dp.la/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.