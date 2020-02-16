The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society is offering a series of classes to help individuals begin their family history quest.
Beginning Genealogy will start Tuesday in the lower level conference rooms A, B and C at the Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets. Additional meeting are set for Feb. 25, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the classes from 6 to 8 p.m.
Anyone new to genealogy and family history research will get a good foundation on how to work on genealogy. For those experienced in genealogy, the classes will provide a refresher course in core research principals. There also will be instruction on how to do advanced research.
During the classes, participants will learn how to establish research goals and determine a starting point and organizing techniques. Class members will also learn techniques for interviewing elders, filling out pedigree and family group sheets, internet research while accessing vital, courthouse and cemetery records, census records and researching your soldier.
Every week, different WVGS members will provide instruction in their specific area of expertise.
The class fee includes all materials, a one-year free membership in the Wabash Valley Genealogy Society and a year’s subscription to the WVGS newsletter, “Wabash Valley Generations.”
Registration costs are $25 for a single non-WVGS member with the newsletter sent by email; $35 for two non-WVGS members; $10 for a single WVGS member and $15 for two WVGS members at the same household or address.
Class size is limited to 30. To register, contact Pat Rogers at mrsgenealogy44@gmail.com. For an additional $2 fee, register through PayPal at www.inwvgs.org.
