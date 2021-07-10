Genealogy: 'Cheat sheet' a quick reference when searching Indiana, Illinois federal censuses

The federal census records over time changed with nearly every decade, asking different questions and containing various supplemental schedules. For each state many of these enumerations and schedules still exist but some don’t. So here is a kind of “cheat sheet” to use for quick reference when searching through the Indiana and Illinois federal censuses.
1800: Indiana and Illinois became states in 1816 and 1818. An Indiana Territorial Census was taken in 1800, but is lost. Illinois was part of the Indiana territory until 1809.
1810: An 1807 Indiana territorial census still exists and is searchable online at http://genealogytrails.com/ind/1807census.html. It includes Randolph County (Illinois).
1820: The 1820 federal census for Indiana exists, minus Daviess County, as does the 1820 manufacturing schedule. The 1820 federal census for Illinois exists including its 1820 manufacturing schedule. Illinois also took an 1820 state census in which all the records exist, minus Edwards County.
1830 and 1840: The federal censuses exist for both states as well as the special veterans/pensioners schedules taken in 1840.
1850, 1860, 1870: These federal censuses included three additional schedules–mortality, agriculture, and manufacturing. All censuses and schedules exist for Indiana. For Illinois, the 1850 manufacturing schedule is missing as well as part of the 1870 mortality schedule. 1870 was known as the worst census ever taken. For Indiana, the city of Indianapolis was enumerated twice in 1870 due to complaints of inaccuracy the first time.
1880: This federal census included four additional schedules–mortality, agriculture, manufacturing, and defective, dependent, and delinquent persons. All exist for both Indiana and Illinois.
1890: This census for all states was destroyed almost entirely including its veteran’s schedule. For Illinois, a few names still exist for McDonough County.
1900 and 1910: These federal censuses exist for both states as well as their supplemental Indian schedules. Both census years are notable because they asked a woman how many children she had given birth to and how many were still living.
1920, 1930, 1940: Theses federal censuses are intact for both states.
State censuses. Illinois conducted a number of state censuses every five years from 1820 to 1865. The three that are the most complete are 1820, 1855 and 1865. These enumerate heads of household only, but can be quite helpful in helping to fill in gaps. Indiana took some state censuses, but the results are very spotty and incomplete. Visit https://bit.ly/2TqUdJL for more information on the Indiana state censuses.
