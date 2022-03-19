Editor’s Note: This first ran in the April 17, 2005, edition of the Tribune-Star.
For those doing census research in the state of Illinois, it is important to be familiar with the history of Illinois before it became a state and also to know the history of the counties and their boundaries. Not knowing these things could lead to overlooking an important source of information or coming to a wrong conclusion about where your ancestor was actually located.
Illinois started out as part of the Northwest Territory in 1787. This comprised the land in the Ohio Valley region, located west of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, north of the Ohio River, south of the Great Lakes, and east of the Mississippi River. Ultimately, five states were carved from this region: Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. A small portion of Minnesota was left over. The government of the Northwest Territory was set up in 1788 in what is now Marietta, Ohio, under governor Authur St. Clair. A primary goal was resolving the hostile relations with the native peoples. This resulted in a number of battles and treaties that drove the Indians further and further out of the region.
In 1800, the Indiana Territory was created, and Illinois was a part of this large area. The territorial capital was located in Vincennes, Knox County, and William Henry Harrison was the governor. Part of eastern Illinois was located in Knox County, all of southern Illinois was Randolph County, and the rest of the state was St. Clair County. There was a census taken of the Indiana Territory in 1800.
In 1809 an act was passed to divide the Indiana Territory. The Illinois Territory was created. This comprised what is now Illinois, Wisconsin, the upper peninsula of Michigan, and a small portion of Minnesota. At this time, Knox County disappeared from Illinois altogether and the state was made up of just two counties – Randolph in the south and St. Clair in the middle and north. Kaskaskia was the territorial capital. In 1810 the first Illinois territorial census was taken. Another was taken in 1818, shortly before statehood.
Illinois became a state on Dec. 3, 1818. By that time, there were 15 counties: Union, Johnson, Pope, Jackson, Franklin, Gallatin, Monroe, Randolph, White, St. Clair, Washington, Edwards, Madison, Bond and Crawford.
As the state was settled and the population grew, the counties were further subdivided. Growth came first in the southern part of Illinois and expanded northward. Illinois conducted state censuses in 1820, 1835 and 1840.
The family researcher working in Illinois should be aware of the dates of creation for the counties and the resulting changes in the county boundaries. It is possible for an ancestor to have lived on the same piece of land for 30 years yet be enumerated as the resident of a different county at each federal census. For instance a resident of present-day Edgar County would have lived in Knox, St. Clair, Madison, Edwards, Crawford and Clark counties from 1790 to 1823 without moving from his home.
The state and territorial censuses also help a researcher to locate an ancestor in the years in between federal censuses.
There is an extremely useful website for tracking Illinois county formation over the years which is located at http://maps.ilgw.org/. Once you visit this site, you won’t know how you ever did without it. For a look at the state and territorial censuses mentioned above, go to https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/1079/ where the original Illinois state censuses, 1825-1865, have been digitized for viewing.
