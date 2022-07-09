Sooner or later, if we do enough family research, we’re going to find someone in the family who was sent to a mental institution. These were very large hospitals, built and operated by the state, and were prominent from the mid-1800s through the mid-1900s. In an era when mental illness was little understood and severe behavioral or physical disability couldn’t be coped with at home, these hospitals were often catchalls for people that society didn’t know what to do with. Inside were people with depression (melancholia), schizophrenia (dementia praecox), psychosis (insanity), developmental disability (idiocy), syphilis (general paralysis), dementia, brain injury, and any number of illnesses that led to confusion, abnormal behavior, or the inability to care for oneself.
Central State Hospital in Indianapolis was the state’s first mental hospital. Built in 1848 it gradually expanded to house thousands of patients. By 1905 it was so crowded that four more regional hospitals were built in Evansville, Logansport, Madison and Richmond.
The Indiana Medical History Museum, part of the old Central State Hospital, was awarded a grant last year from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The goal of their “Voices From Central State” project is to collect oral histories and conduct scholarly research on the role the hospital played.
The Museum is seeking the input of the public. Asking “Were you or a loved one a patient at Central State Hospital in Indianapolis? Did you work there or live nearby? Do you have memories or experiences of the hospital that you’d like to share? [Do you have] questions you’d like to find answers to? ...If you would like to help us preserve your story and your perspective or if you’d just like to know more about the Voices project, we’d love to hear from you.”
Visit the Voices page online to submit a story or comment: shorturl.at/dw467.
Tour the Museum by appointment on Wednesdays through Saturdays or opt for a free guided tour of the Indiana Medical History Museum Medicinal Plant Garden. These are available on the first and third Saturdays of the month from July through September. The Museum is located west of the Indianapolis Zoo and is well worth the visit.
Contact the Indiana Medical History Museum, 3270 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis, IN 46222, phone 317-635-7329, http://www.imhm.org.
I I I
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold its monthly meeting for members on July 11 online via Zoom. The lecture topic will be “Researching Your Irish Ancestors Online – Searching and Browsing for Success,” presented by Debra M. Dudekm, also the author of World War I Research Guide: Tracing American Military and Non-Combatant Ancestors.
With this program, “you will learn online tools and resources to help solve the puzzle of your Irish heritage. This lecture will introduce you to a variety of online sites, new search strategies, and what steps to take to further your research objectives online and abroad.”
Society members will be sent a Zoom link to the presentation via their email.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society serves Clark, Crawford, and Edgar counties in Illinois and Clay, Greene, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana. To become a member visit http://inwvgs.org/. Members have access to the monthly presentations, the library of past presentations, past Newsletters, assistance through “Members Helping Members,” and other benefits.
I I I
Questions? Send your query about a Wabash Valley person or family to tamszion@gmail.com. Include as much information about the family as you know – including names, dates, relationships, places of residence. Include both your regular mailing address and e-mail address. Phone number is optional. Your query will run free in the Tribune-Star’s Saturday “Genealogy” column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.