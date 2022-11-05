At one time or another, many Americans have to go beyond the U.S. censuses to search for a relative in Canada. At that point, knowing something about the Canadian censuses is important.
There were literally dozens of censuses taken in scattered areas of Canada in the 17th and 18th centuries. Canada wasn’t unified at this time and was under French domination. These early censuses listed only the heads of households. It wasn’t until 1851 that the first comprehensive census of Canada was taken, including both Upper Canada (Ontario) and Lower Canada (Quebec). This census consisted of an agricultural schedule, describing the land and crops, and a personal schedule, listing all people’s names, sex, age, relationship to head, occupation, education, and information on property ownership.
In 1867, Canada became unified into a confederation of provinces. The 1871 census was the first census taken after confederation and was very large, containing 9 schedules. The personal schedule is the one which interests family historians. It recorded the name, age, sex, marital status, birthplace, ethnic origin, religion, occupation, and education of each person. The other 8 schedules collected information on property, land, livestock, manufacturing, forestry, shipping, fishing, and mining. On this census, the agricultural schedules are tied to the personal schedule by page and line number. There was an 1881 census and an 1891 census (which included the parents’ birth places for the first time). After 1871, the agricultural schedules of the subsequent censuses were not retained.
The 1901 census expanded the list of information collected on each person to name, age, sex, exact date of birth, year of immigration to Canada, year of naturalization, ethnic origin, nationality, religion, occupation, employment, and education. Until a recent change in Canadian law, this was the last census released and available to the public.
However, in July 2005, after a fierce legal struggle, a law was passed allowing the release of Canadian census information after 92 years. (In the US, a census can be released after 72 years.) This law allowed the 1911 Canadian census to be released. This victory for family historians didn’t come without a price, however, because beginning in 2006 any Canadian census taken will ask the subjects if they consent to release their personal information after 92 years. If they don’t consent on the form, the information will be sealed forever.
Other censuses of interest that are now available are the 1921, 1935, and 1945 censuses of Newfoundland. These are available to the public because Newfoundland didn’t join the provincial confederation until 1949. In 1906 there was a special census taken of the northwest prairie provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.
There are two things to be aware of when searching through Canadian census information. The first is that the censuses were not taken in the same months every decade, so check the date that each individual census was taken and the instructions given to the census taker to determine the age of a person. (For instance, the 1851 census was actually taken in January 1852.) The second thing to know is rather disappointing — there are no surname indexes for the Canadian censuses. Some databases available on-line are searchable by location, but not by name. (2022 update — this is no longer true. The Canadian census indexes can be found at various places online — for a fee at Ancestry and for free at the Library and Archives of Canada and automatedgenealogy.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.