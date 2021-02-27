Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Feb. 17, 2001, issue of the Tribune-Star.
“Finding Your African American Ancestors: A Beginner’s Guide,” is one of the latest titles released by Ancestry. With this posthumous publication, author David T. Thackery pulls together a collection of information from various sources to get the researcher off to a good start on finding his/her African roots.
The book starts out with a series of chapters on searching for African ancestors. It should be noted that prior to the Civil War, 10% of the Black population in the United States was free. Finding information on this segment of society was about the same as for a white contemporary. Ancestors would be listed by name on the federal census, and they might have been property owners listed in deeds and other court records. Their marriages would have been recorded in the courthouse. However, in some states free Black persons would have to register proof of their free status in the county in which they lived. This additional documentation, in the form of affidavits and copies of manumission papers, is a valuable source of information to the researcher who can locate it in a county courthouse or on microfilm.
Researching the enslaved population prior to the Civil War is a matter of following the records for property, not for persons. Slaves’ personal information, such as it was, was recorded in plantation records and other personal records of the slave owner, wills of the slave holders, probate and estate records, bills of sale recorded in county deed books, and other miscellaneous records. It is important to establish where your slave ancestor was immediately prior to emancipation.
Thackery also discusses the value of records from the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands (commonly called the Freedmen’s Bureau). “The bureau’s records hold great genealogical potential; however, their contents elude a precise description.” Records of the Bureau’s assistant commissioners from each state have been microfilmed by the National Archives. Of these, the records from Mississippi offer the greatest genealogical promise. Also emphasized is the value of microfilmed records from the failed banking system for ex-slaves called the Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company, which operated from 1865 to 1874. Among the banks’ “signature records” can often be found much personal information about the person opening the account, including information on other generations.
In one section of the book the author uses two detailed case studies to illustrate how to research a slave ancestor by identifying and following the slave owners. This kind of exercise is exceedingly helpful to the beginner.
The most moving section of the book is devoted to examples of slave narratives. Thousands of ex-slaves were interviewed by WPA workers during the depression. Their stories bring to life an existence that died with the memory of the last living slave. Thanks to the narratives, America will never be allowed to forget this chapter of its history. The narratives of 2,300 ex-slaves are available on CD-ROM from Ancestry and can also be seen at https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/1944/.
Thackery goes on to discuss researching military records of United States Colored Troops and gives a state-by-state listing of USCT regiments in the Civil War. The book concludes with over 125 pages of general, military, individual state, and Internet sources for further research.
This well-researched, thoughtful, and informative book for the beginning researcher is in the Vigo County Public Library; both new and used copies are sold online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.