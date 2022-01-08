Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Feb. 12, 2012, issue of the Tribune-Star.
If you have ancestors who trace back to England or Wales within the past 175 years, then the Free BMD website at https://www.freebmd.org.uk/ is the place to visit.
In 1837, Britain passed legislation requiring the civil registration of births, marriages and deaths. Prior to this year, these vital records were kept in the parish churches, primarily with the Church of England, but also in the non-conformist parishes, both Catholic and Protestant. From 1837 and onward, each birth, marriage or death, was also recorded by the state and the information was placed into quarterly Civil Registration Indexes. These indexes are being transcribed, copied, and placed on line by a host of volunteers at the Free BMD website. To date [December 2021], the site contains 286,446,432 distinct records and 375,831,989 total records.
After going to the site, click on the search bar to begin looking. The search engine contains several choices: first name, surname, relative’s name, type of record sought, district, county and date range. Be sure that your beginning date range is no earlier than September 1837, the quarter when civil registration began. All you really need to search is the surname and the date range, and you can set the districts and counties to “all,” if you don’t know where your ancestor came from.
I entered a search on my great-grandmother, Thomasine Sarah Sillick/Sellick. Because her first name could be spelled several different ways, I just used the Sillick surname, an open date range starting with September 1837 and ending in 1880, well after she arrived in the United States. I chose to search birth records, in all districts and all counties. Search results were listed by quarter and year. I found her listed in the March quarter of 1845, in the Liskard District in the county of Cornwall. Her reference book was Volume 9, page 170. I then clicked on the glasses icon or “view the original,” chose the jpeg format from a list, and was rewarded with a scanned photo of the original hand-written quarterly index page referenced above. So now I know she was born between March and June 1845 in Liskeard District, Cornwall (the quarterly indexes list all births in that quarter, with no specific birth date). If I want to order her actual birth record, I now have the reference to help me place that order.
I also have other options, such as adding a “postum” to her record saying that she married James Warrick in 1868 and eventually came to Clay County, Indiana, with the option of leaving my email address for others to contact me. A great service, and all for free.
Back on the Free BMD home page, don’t overlook the links to FreeCen (free British census transcriptions) and FreeReg (free parish register information, which can be earlier than 1837). The FreeReg database currently [December 2021] contains more than 26,330,902 baptisms, 8,156,735 marriages, and 19,251,320 burials in local parishes.
The FreeCen project is working on the 1841 through 1911 British censuses (these enumerate each household member by name). Going to this web page — www.freecen.org.uk/statistics.html — itemizes all the counties by year and will show you which censuses are 100% completed. Searching the 1851 Cornwall census for my great-grandmother at age 6 shows that she was a visitor in the household of Jenny Sellick, age 70, widow and pauper, living in Callington, Cornwall. I already know that this Jenny was her grandmother. Jenny had another visitor on census day, Mary Ann Sellick, age 17, who is my great-grandmother’s older sister. Both Thomazin and Mary Ann were born in the village of Calstock, Cornwall, (a good thing about the British census is that it lists both the town and county of birth), Jenny was born in North Tamerton, Cornwall, and Mary Ann is a “tin dresser” by trade. (Cornwall was full of tin mines).
All of this for free, and I didn’t have to leave my home to find it.
