If you’re seeking information on how to research your African genealogical heritage, then you will need special tools and an expert in how to use them. Nicka Smith is a photographer, speaker and genealogist with over 20 years of experience in researching the family histories of people of color. She is the host of BlackProGen LIVE, an online web program that focuses on these very issues.
She currently has 123 episodes available to view on YouTube, ranging in length from about 30 minutes to over 2 hours. Her series can be accessed by going to “Who is Nicka Smith?” at http://www.whoisnickasmith.com, and then clicking on the link to BlackProGen LIVE. You will get a list of every one of her episodes on the right side of the screen under “All Seasons-BlackProGen LIVE.” From there, you can pick and choose your topics of interest.
This just came in from the publishers of Your Genealogy Today: “A Genealogist’s Guide To Newspaper Research is the latest special issue from the publishers of Your Genealogy Today and Internet Genealogy.
Compiled by author and genealogy educator Gena Philibert-Ortega, it is packed with tips and tricks for researching – and finding – your ancestors online and in traditional sources such as libraries and archives. Here is some of what is included in this edition: Newspaper Finding Aids; 5 Steps to Newspaper Research, Free Newspaper Websites State-by-State; African American Newspapers; MyHeritage Newspapers; Three Reasons to Love Newspapers; GenealogyBank; Chronicling America; Newspapers.com; Canadian Newspapers; Google News Archive; British Newspaper Archives; FindMyPast; Beyond the City Newspaper and more!”
The print edition is 68 pages, in high-gloss magazine format, and is available for $9.95 plus $3 shipping charges. A digital PDF version is available for $8.50.
To order online, visit https://your-genealogy-history-store-usa.myshopify.com/collections/tracing-your-ancestors-series. Or, call in an order at 888-326-2476.
