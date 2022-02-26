Looking into the origin of Black surnames reveals a very complex narrative. The cliché is that African enslaved people didn’t have surnames until they gained freedom, and then they took the name of their master. The first part of this assumption is incorrect and the last part is about 50% correct. When researching your African family history, the following points should come in handy.
Before emancipation, slaves routinely did use surnames. These were known among themselves and sometimes known to their masters. Their surnames served to identify them among themselves, to give structure to their lives and to keep family members identified together. Owners did not recognize these names in their records. Runaway slave fliers confirm this. One such poster states, “a runaway slave named Jem, who calls himself James Ferguson...”
After the Civil War, all of the freed persons of color had to have surnames. And many, if not the majority, took the name of their last master or a previous master. This made them more easily identified in the area and made it easier for family members to reunite. But this brings up the situation where different family members chose different surnames, based on being associated with a different plantation. In researching the local name of Lyda, I found this to be true. Two brothers had different surnames — Lyda and Randles that carried down to the present day. Their death records also listed their father’s name as either Matthew Lyda or Randles and the same for the mother. They were definitely brothers, as indicated in an obituary.
In the years after the Civil War, from the 1860s to the 1880s, surnames could be fluid. Not everyone picked a surname and then stuck to it. Families were trying to reunite. Many changed their names from the plantation owner’s name to the name of their mother or father. (These parents could themselves have been carrying the surname of the plantation they were originally associated with.) Some, who had originally taken their mother’s surname changed it to their father’s surname, to reflect societal practices. Others chose a symbolic surname that meant something special to them, such as Freeman, Freedman, Washington or Lincoln.
In some cases surnames were based on the name of the African ancestor, such as when Martin Jackson chose his surname. In his words, “Well, I got to thinking about all us slaves that was going to take the name Fitzpatrick. I made up my mind I’d find me a different one. One of my grandfathers in Africa was called Jeaceo, and so I decided to be Jackson.” Without his narrative, many would think his surname had come from a plantation.
This changing of surnames created a problem for Black troops who had served in the Union Army and were applying for military pensions. Sometimes they had served under a different name so they had to appear and testify that they were that same soldier, now using a different name.
These pension records can be very revealing about an ancestor. Other valuable sources are slave narratives and the Freedman’s Bureau records.
I I I
American Ancestors will present a free webinar titled “Understanding Irish Land Divisions,” on March 10 from 3 to 4 p.m.
“Ireland has a unique and rather confusing system of land divisions, all of which need to be known and understood to effectively and accurately look for your ancestors… Understanding [this] hierarchy…becomes essential to understanding what records are arranged by which division...Senior Genealogist Rhonda R. McClure will provide an overview of the various Irish land divisions, discuss their importance in family history research and offer guidance as to what records exist within each division and where you might find them.”
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3BGm763 and sign up for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.