Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Aug. 12, 2018, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Ellis Island is well known to Americans as a major gateway for our ancestors’ immigration into the United States through the port of New York. But not as many people know that before Ellis Island there was an earlier immigration center in New York called Castle Garden.
Castle Garden, located on the waterfront at the Battery, which is the southern tip of Manhattan, was the first official immigration center in the United States. It operated from Aug. 3, 1855, to April 18, 1890. In that final year the federal government took control of all ports of entry into the country. Castle Garden was closed and an immigration reception and processing center was relocated to the U.S. Barge Office, also at the Battery. This remained in operation for two years, until Ellis Island was completed. Ellis Island opened in 1892.
The Battery is a 25-acre waterfront park that was first designated as a public space in 1693 when the Dutch controlled Manhattan. It is now operated by the Battery Conservancy along with the city of New York’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The historic walls of Castle Garden still stand at the very tip of Manhattan and this is a now national monument operated by the National Park Service.
Captains of ships entering through Castle Garden had to present their ship manifest to the immigration staff. A manifest includes the list of passengers aboard the vessel as well as other identifying information about each passenger, such as age, gender, occupation, destination and nationality or country of origin.
The original records of ships’ manifests from the Castle Garden center remain intact and were digitized by the Battery Conservancy. These records, which include the names of some 8 million immigrants entering New York from 1855-1890 – countless crossings on 4,346 individual ships – can be searched online at http://www.castlegarden.org/searcher.php. The search parameters include ship, port of departure, first name, last name, occupation, country of last residence, province of last residence, place of last residence, and date – but all you need to get started is a surname. If you find a name of interest and want to see who else might have been on the same ship, you can go back and do a search for the ship with the arrival date.
Of the immigrants entering the United States at this time, the majority were German (3,425,000) and Irish (2,541,000), together making up 75% of the newcomers. The remaining 25%, from the largest percentage to the smallest, were English, Swedish, Italian, Scottish, Russian, Norwegian, Swiss, French, Hungarian, Danish, Austrian, Dutch, Bohemian, Welsh, Belgian, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Portuguese, Greek, Turkish and Austrian.
I I I
Surnames ending in -s are likely to be Welsh. This was part of their patronymic naming system (before permanent surnames were adopted), in which the child was given the father’s first name as his/her surname. So a child of Owen would be called Owen’s (without the apostrophe). This -s would be an anglicized version. In the original Welsh language an ap or ab was placed before a boy’s father’s name – so “ap Owen” meant son of Owen. And ferch or verch, abbreviated vch, was placed in front of a girl’s father’s name – so “vch Owen” meant “daughter of Owen.” Patronymic surnames changed with each generation until permanent surnames were adopted, generally by 1837, when Britain set up a civil registration system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.