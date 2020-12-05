Part Two continued from last week
The Puritans, although having an elite ministerial class which ruled harshly in matters of religion, were remarkably democratic in other aspects of their society.
Back in the East Anglian region of England, where they originated, the Puritans organized their towns to include common grazing lands surrounded by fields owned by individuals.
This practice was carried over when they settled in New England and is a distinct cultural influence.
Still today, a New England town will often include a village commons area — something unique to the “Yankee” culture and not often found in other areas of the country.
Another democratic practice transplanted from East Anglia to the new world was the practice of holding town meetings in which each freeman, or landowner, had an equal vote in the decisions of the community, regardless of whether he was wealthy and successful or poor and struggling.
The town meeting of New England was also a part of the East Anglian culture brought here by the Puritans.
Other aspects of the Puritan culture still exist today in New England — the “salt box” house style, baked beans and other foods, and the “Yankee twang” in speech dialect — all of these came from the East Anglian culture back in England, and still exist there today.
In naming patterns, the Puritans tended to name their first son and daughter after the parents. Names were often Biblical. A name would be used again if a child died.
The names that the Puritan settlers gave to their New England towns also reflected the names of the towns back in East Anglia — about 60 percent of the American towns in the areas settled by Puritans are borrowed directly from town names back in that part of England.
The Puritans had their own rules for the inheritance of property, both back home in England and transplanted to the new world.
Instead of the English practice of primogeniture (where the eldest son inherited all property), they tended to leave the first son a “double portion,” as written in Deuteronomy 21:16.
Other sons and daughters inherited the rest of the estate, and more remote family members would not be included in a will at all.
Sons usually received land, and the daughters usually inherited the personal property.
I I I
There's a free webinar available Thursday, Dec. 10, presented by American Ancestors (part of the New England Historic Genealogical Society).
“Finding the Living: Doing Descendancy Research” will be a live broadcast from 3 to 4 p.m. in Indiana and 2 to 3 p.m. in Illinois.
Presented by genealogist Hallie Borstel, the session summary states “As family historians, we focus on tracing our ancestry further and further into the past, going back one generation at a time. There are, however, cases when we need to do the opposite and trace lines forward."
In the webinar, Borstel will discuss how descendancy research, i.e. tracing all descendants of an individual to the present, can help further research, the summary states. "Whether you are building out your ancestors’ network of extended family, hoping to understand DNA connections, working on a study project, creating a family association, or just want to connect with distant family, this webinar will give you the necessary tools and strategies for finding living relations.”
Register for the presentation at shorturl.at/atACT.
Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the July 26, 1998, issue of the Tribune-Star. Part One ran in the July 19, 1998, issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.