Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Feb. 22, 2015, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Our ancestors were plagued by high rates of infant mortality. Last week I described a genealogical study that found (1) when the infant mortality rate in society was high and the deceased infant was newborn under a month in age, he/she was less likely to be named; and (2) about half the time the gender of the unnamed dead infant would not be recorded. This week will continue with the topic of infant mortality.
For the purposes of defining the infant mortality rate, an “infant” is considered any child under one year of age. The infant mortality rate is calculated by dividing the number of babies who die within their first year of life by the total number of births. It is expressed as a ratio or percentage per 1,000 live births.
In medieval times, the infant mortality rate is estimated to have been between 30% and 50% (that’s 300 to 500 infant deaths per 1,000 births). It was very much dependent on the season of year, the weather, the success of the crops, the type of housing, whether there was a war, and if there were epidemics of disease at the time an infant was born. Other factors were the lack of sanitation and lack of knowledge about germs, having a mother with medical problems, a mother’s breast milk lacking in nutrients, and accidents. A peasant mother may have had several young children and many tasks to complete throughout the day. For this reason a baby or toddler may have been left unattended for a while. At the very least, the mother may have had her back turned on the child. Accidents such as burning, scalding, smothering, being trampled by animals inside or outside of the house, being run over by a wagon in the street, wandering off, drowning, eating something poisonous, and being bitten by diseased animals were unfortunately all too common.
There are some statistics on infant mortality in the 18th century in London. Quaker records there show that between 1700 and 1775 one-third of the infants died in their first year. During this time smallpox was one of the primary killers in society. It took over when outbreaks of the bubonic plague abated. Many adults had immune systems that allowed them to survive smallpox, but it became a primary killer of infants and children. Other prominent diseases that killed infants were measles, cholera, scarlet fever, diphtheria, whooping cough, typhus (spotted fever), influenza, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, and various gastric disorders causing diarrhea and dehydration. The London infant mortality rate began to gradually decline after the 1770s.
Across Europe, the infant mortality rate varied from country to country in the 19th century. In the mid-1800s, Sweden had an infant mortality rate of 17% whereas it was 30% in Germany. On average throughout Europe about one in four of all babies born would die before their first birthday. Besides the diseases and other factors mentioned above, whether or not a woman breast fed her baby was a significant predictor of her child’s survival. During this period of time, opinions about breast feeding were varied. In some regions, doctors or religious authorities were opposed to breast feeding. Of course, infant formula did not exist. Those women who yielded to these negative opinions on breast feeding resorted to feeding their babies undiluted and unpasteurized cow’s milk. The infant would suck this from a cloth or through a hollow quill. Some mothers also fed their babies solid food at too early an age. Since there was no baby food around, the mothers would chew up adult food and then place it in their baby’s mouth. Needless to say, an infant’s developing digestive system could not tolerate these unsanitary and non-nutritional practices, which often resulted in sickness, and ultimately death, due to malnourishment.
