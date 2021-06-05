Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the March 24, 2019, issue of the Tribune-Star.
If you have an ancestor who was living on the Great Plains in the 1870s and then seemed to suddenly disappear from the area, it might have been due to several monumental plagues of locusts that invaded and covered the states and territories of the Great Plains in the middle of that decade. The plagues started in 1874 and lasted through 1877; but their peak was 1875, which is known as the “Year of the Locust.” Many settlers, unable to cope with the invasion of billions of grasshoppers consuming everything in their path, packed up and left.
The areas affected included the Dakota Territory, Nebraska, Kansas, Indian Territory (Oklahoma) and Texas; the eastern half of the Colorado, Montana and Wyoming territories; and the western portions of Minnesota, Missouri and Iowa. The plague also stretched northward into Canada. In her book, “On the Banks of Plum Creek,” Laura Ingles Wilder describes her family’s experience struggling with the locust invasion in Minnesota.
The culprit was the Rocky Mountain Locust, a small flying grasshopper that was usually found in the dry upland regions of the mountains. For some reason they over-multiplied and swarmed in 1874, flying south and east of their regular territory to satisfy their voracious appetites. Settlers saw them first appear as “snowflakes” glistening in the sky, and then blocking out the sun – in some places for six continuous hours. They dropped into an area and ate every plant down to the ground. Their jaws worked constantly, creating a ceaseless rasping sound. The homesteaders shrouded themselves with blankets and tied their pants legs down and quickly ran out to cover their wells to save them from pollution. There was not much else they were able save. In some places, the locusts were three inches deep on the ground. After consuming the crops and other groundcover, they started on the trees.
It is said that they ate laundry off the clothes line, leather harness parts, ax handles, fence posts, sheep wool, dead animals, and anything else remotely edible, including each other. Trains were stopped by locusts basking on the tracks – the oils from their crushed bodies reduced traction and slowed or stopped the trains as they ran over the locusts. After wreaking their devastation in one place, they moved on to another, leaving behind their eggs, which hatched out the following spring.
The 1875 infestation was the worst, and it is considered to have been the largest locust swarm in the recorded history of the world. The swarm extended 1,800 miles north to south and 110 miles east to west; it covered 2 million square miles and is estimated to have contained 12 trillion locusts. The ground again was laid bare. The settlers tried many creative ways to fight the locusts including burning them off, scraping the ground, offering a bounty for bushels of dead locusts, and employing birds and chickens to eat them, but nothing worked.
With repeated plagues lasting until 1877, some panicked families moved away. Those who decided to leave tended to move east of the afflicted areas or back to their previous homes. Some were too poor to leave and simply endured the pestilence.
Direct losses were sustained for crops and livestock. Trade was affected, and the burgeoning immigration of European homesteaders into the area was suppressed. Only a minority of homesteaders had enough food in store to get them through the winter. Depending on when the locusts had come through, some farmers were able to plant and harvest late crops after the locusts had left in the spring. The federal government helped by passing an act to temporarily exempt the affected homesteaders from the residency requirements for living on their land; in addition, money was released for the purchase of new seeds. After 1877, life gradually returned to normal.
A great irony is that the little grasshopper that caused all of this misery is now extinct.
Live specimens of the Rocky Mountain Locust were last seen in 1902. But if your ancestors lived on the Great Plains in the 1870s, it is highly likely that they encountered this little insect.
