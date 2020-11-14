American Ancestors will present a free webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Titled “Jewish Immigrants in the American Antiques Trade,” it will focus on the work of two early-20th century Jewish cabinetmakers from Lithuania who became authorities on Early American furniture. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6xmke28.
In addition, American Ancestors will host an online conference, “20th-Century Immigration to America,” consisting of five pre-recorded classes. The first started on Friday, Nov. 13, but the lessons can be viewed any time until Feb. 28. There also will be a live question-and-answer session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This also will be recorded and posted for later viewing.
Session topics include: History of Immigration to America: 1900-1965, presented by Rhonda R. McClure; Reading and Locating Passenger Lists, presented by Lindsay Fulton; Immigration Records, presented by James Heffernan; Using Immigrant Aid Society Records, presented by Melanie McComb; and Immigrant Investigation and Deportation Case Files, presented by Rhonda R. McClure.
Cost of the five sessions and the Q&A session, with unlimited viewing for three months, is $125.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yyaes2na for more information and to register.
