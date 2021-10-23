American Ancestors will host a free live broadcast from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The title is “The Basics of New England Research,” presented by Anne Lawthers.
“Whether your ancestors lived in New England in the 17th or the 21st centuries, this presentation will give you the basic information to begin — and advance — your research into New England records. In preparation for the release of the sixth edition of Genealogist’s Handbook for New England Research, this presentation will give you the basic historical context, general organization of records, go-to resources, and unique strategies that will give you a good foundation to succeed in tracing your New England ancestors. New England includes the present-day states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.”
To register, go to shorturl.at/sPTVY and sign up.
I I I
A valuable online destination for worthwhile information and training on your genealogy skills can be found at the Legacy Family Tree Library at https://familytreewebinars.com/webinar-library/.
Legacy Family Tree offers several live webinars per month on various genealogical topics. And after the live showing is over, the video is placed in their library for viewing at any time. Here you can watch these presentations for free in your own home and on your own schedule.
At the site, click on Upcoming Webinars to see what’s coming up live. The schedule for November and December includes new presentations on such subjects as finding ancestors in London, investigative genetic genealogy for law enforcement, colonial Georgia during the Revolution, finding slave information within the church of the master, court records for people of color, planning your research, how to build a genealogy website on WordPress, finding Scottish ancestors in Canada, using historical maps, DNA dos and don’ts, documenting families and communities lost in the Holocaust, navigating the National Archives website, using England’s national archive website, and uncovering immigrants through cluster research.
Click on the Webinar Library and you will see all of the past webinars that are available to watch at any time. These can be sorted in various ways, such as by subject matter or general topic, language (there are some presented in languages other than English), and speaker. Happy viewing.
Query
I’m trying to find a grave and other death information for Rhoda Elizabeth (Cain) Williams, who was married to John W. Williams in Owen County, Indiana. Also looking for a death or burial record for John Butler Williams, who was born and died in 1860 in Owen County, Indiana. Family rumor says he was buried with his mother Elizabeth Frances (Evans) Williams in Elsroth Cemetery in Owen County, Indiana. She had died in childbirth. Elizabeth Evans was also married to John W. Williams and they had another child named Emma Lucinda Williams. Emma married William Demis Stevens and they had several children. If you have information on this family, contact Rebecca Bass at 10474 N. Murphy Road, Brazil, Indiana 47834, phone 812-446-0711, email rebeccabass@insightbb.com.
