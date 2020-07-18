Many adoptees are submitting their DNA for analysis in hopes of finding their parents and other ancestors, only to get results that further confuse them. They might have matches for several cousins of different degrees, but get lost in identifying which of the branches they share with all of these distant cousins. (Remember, the adoptee has no family branches to compare to all of the matches). The answer to this problem is to set up a mirror tree.
A mirror tree is an exact copy of a DNA match’s tree in which you, the adoptee, replace the matching cousin in that tree with yourself. This is done for research purposes only and the tree should be kept private and unsearchable while you are working on it. The goal is to find, identify, and narrow down matches that you share with the mirror cousin.
For example, suppose your DNA matches with a second cousin and some other more distant cousin matches. This means that you and this second cousin share a set of great-grandparents; but that cousin has eight potential sets of great-grandparents. As an adoptee you have no idea which of the eight branches you share with this cousin. To zero in on the matching branch, you must create a mirror tree. This can be done only on Ancestry.
In working on the following procedure, you might want to set up a split screen in your browser. First, create a duplicate tree for the matching cousin on Ancestry. The cousin you choose should be the one in which you match with the closest degree of relationship. This will be a tree you manage; make it private. Go to tree settings and set the matching cousin as the home person in the tree. Then say that this cousin is you. Attach your own DNA results to this home person in the mirror tree by going to your DNA home page and clicking on “DNA–your DNA results summary.” Link your DNA to the mirror tree you have set up by clicking on “family tree linking–link to tree.” After completing this procedure, you just wait for DNA hits to come in.
The idea is that you, an adoptee with no tree, will be getting hits on this cousin’s tree, and these matches will also be your cousins. The matches should all be hitting on the branch that you share with your mirror cousin. Be sure to build this mirror tree out to as many generations as possible to get more hits with more potential cousins. Focus only on the direct ancestors of your mirror cousin, not their siblings. As the matches come in, there should be a pattern that most are coming on one particular branch. This is the branch you share with this mirror cousin. Once you identify which branch you come from, you can start to narrow down the relationships by looking into the children of the shared ancestor and working forward towards yourself. You can also set up other mirror trees to answer other relationship questions.
There are several good and simple-to-follow articles on mirror trees that will walk the user through the process with some illustrations. Karoline’s Born in New Orleans blog discusses “What is a Mirror Tree?” (at www.borninneworleans.com/how-to/what-is-a-mirror-tree), “Five Mirror Tree Questions Answered” (at www.borninneworleans.com/how-to/mirror-tree-questions-answered), and “Finding Shared Ancestors” (at www.borninneworleans.com/dna/finding-shared-ancestors).
Knol Aust also has an article, “Mirroring a Tree on Ancestry–for Adoptees,” at https://knolaust.com/dnablog/mirroring-a-tree-on-ancestry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.