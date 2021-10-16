Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the Aug. 1, 2010, issue of the Tribune-Star.
Last week began a discussion of the “grandmother hypothesis.” This idea suggests that a child with a grandmother living nearby has a greater chance of surviving beyond infancy due to the help that the grandmother contributes in the care and nurturing of her grandchild. This idea has been studied and investigated by anthropologists for years with mixed results – sometimes they have found a positive grandmother effect on the survival of grandchildren and sometimes not.
A 2009 study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge looked at the grandmother hypothesis a little differently than others had. The researchers wondered if a positive grandmother effect on a grandchild’s survival would be related to the degree to which that grandchild is “X related” to the grandmother.
The X chromosome is one of 46 that human beings inherit from their parents, and it accounts for 8% of a person’s inheritance. While grandmothers are generally 25% related to their grandchildren on all other chromosomes (we have four grandparents and each contributes 1/4 or 25% of our genetic inheritance), grandmothers are related in different degrees to their grandchildren on the X chromosome. Maternal grandmothers (your mother’s mother) are “X-related” to their grandchildren by the expected 25%, but paternal grandmothers (your father’s mother) are “X-related” to their granddaughters by 50% and their grandsons by 0%. (See last week’s column for an explanation of this, or visit www.theoccidentalobserver.net/authors/Sallis-Genetic-Similarity-Theory.html).
The Cambridge researchers looked at data on the survival of 43,000 children in records going back as far as the 1600s. They focused on infant mortality for children in their first three years of life. These children were from seven different traditional societies across four continents (Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa), and over 400 years. The researchers looked at whether the children survived their first three years of life, if they had a grandmother living nearby, if she was a maternal or paternal grandmother, and whether the grandchild was a boy or a girl.
The findings will be astounding to many. In six of the seven societies, the researchers found that having a paternal grandmother nearby increased the survival rate of her granddaughters by 4 to 5 times over girls who did not have a paternal grandmother nearby. In four of the societies, a granddaughter’s chances of surviving infancy was greater with her paternal grandmother living nearby than with her maternal grandmother nearby. This finding mirrors the girls’ degree of X-relatedness to their grandmothers (25% for maternal and 50% for paternal).
But grandsons did not fare as well. Across all seven of the societies, a paternal grandmother living near her grandson actually decreased his chances of surviving infancy by 8 to 29%. A boy had a greater chance of survival if his maternal grandmother lived nearby. This finding, again, mirrors the degree of X-relatedness of the boys with their grandmothers (25% for maternal and 0% for paternal).
What is happening here? The researchers do not suggest that the grandmothers are consciously playing favorites with their grandchildren based on how closely they are related. (Most grandmothers will say, “who knew?”) They do suggest that there is a biological explanation as yet not identified.
These results hold for traditional societies, in which the extended family plays a role. This finding should be interesting to genealogists as something to look at in their own family research.
