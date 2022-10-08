Many of us have ancestors who did jobs that we don’t altogether understand, maybe working in factories of the past. Except for occasional old photographs of workers at their jobs, we really don’t know what their experience was. Now there is a way to immerse yourself in a 3D experience in the nation’s last intact 19th century factory. This is the Schroeder Saddletree Factory, located in Madison, Indiana. It manufactured saddletrees (the wooden framework of a saddle), stirrups, hames (horse collar and supports), clothes pins and work gloves.
German immigrant Ben Schroeder was making saddle trees in 1850, but opened this factory in 1878. He and his descendants continuously operated the factory for 94 years. In 1972 the doors were closed and the buildings were given to Historic Madison, Inc.
They eventually restored the site and made it into a living museum that is now a National Historical Landmark.
By visiting https://sites.google.com/view/historicmadisoninc you can click on the virtual tour of the site. This includes the woodworking shop, the blacksmith and assembly shop, and the museum (which had been the Schroeder home). With this immersive experience you can go through every part of the factory and into different rooms, all in 3D.
The Wabash Valley Genealogy Society will hold its October meeting in person at the Vigo County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The program is entitled “Finding the Correct Place: Maps and Gazetteers for Scottish Research,” presented by Paul Milner.
In this program, you will learn about the history of mapmaking, see examples of many different maps including those now available online, learn how maps can be used in your Scottish research, and become familiar with different gazetteers for finding the correct locations of Scottish places. The meeting will also be available on Zoom for members who want to attend remotely.
American Ancestors is spotlighting two free online lectures this month.
The first is from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2022: “Using Cemetery Transcripts in Your Family History Research.”
“Cemetery transcriptions are a valuable resource for all family historians, especially when you’re unable to visit a cemetery or when the stones have worn away and are no longer legible. In this presentation, Chief Genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss the importance of cemetery transcripts and point you toward online and published collections.”
To register, visit shorturl.at/jSTUZ.
The next program is from 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20: “Verifying Descent from Salem’s Accused Witches.”
“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of court cases and accusations of witchcraft across colonial America, yet the most famous series of prosecutions from this period are the Salem witch trials between 1692 and 1693. In that short period, more than two hundred were accused, thirty found guilty, and 20 executed. In this online lecture, Chief Genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss how to verify your lineage from someone accused of witchcraft in Salem during the Hysteria. He will point you to key records, resources, and references for proving your line of descent.”
To register, visit shorturl.at/dfl04.
