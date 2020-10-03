Editor’s note: This genealogy column ran in the June 27, 2004, issue of the Tribune-Star.
The year was 1837, Andrew Jackson had just left the presidency to Martin Van Buren, and the most serious depression that the United States had yet endured as a nation was just starting. This was known as the Panic of 1837.
The decade of the 1830s were known as a period of inflationary growth and rapid expansion due to public building projects such as the canal system and the beginning of the railroads. States had over-extended themselves financially in these building projects and had incurred a great deal of debt. In addition, after the demise of the First Bank of the United States, many local “wildcat” banks had sprung up offering easy credit. Farmers, merchants, and manufacturers all borrowed heavily. The public borrowed at a feverish pace but instead of using the money to pay off debt or finance a new business or venture, they invested in get-rich-quick schemes–especially in land speculation.
Public lands were available for relatively cheap prices and sales were encouraged by the federal government. The federal land offices reported sales of 37 million acres of lands between 1834 and 1836, a ten-fold increase over 1830. Speculation was especially high in the “western” lands of Michigan and Missouri. But not just public lands were involved. There was also much speculation in urban land, resulting in increased values of urban real estate in areas such as New York. Speculators would buy tracts of land with paper money, hold them, and try to sell and buy more lands in order to amass larger parcels to sell.
There was a trade deficit during this decade – the nation imported more than it could export. In 1833, a compromise tariff bill was passed after South Carolina threatened to succeed from the union. This bill reduced excise taxes, but had the result of considerably decreasing the federal government’s income which depended on those taxes. In addition, there were several significant crop failures in 1835 and 1837. The stage was being set for the economic bubble to burst.
In 1836 President Jackson issued the Specie Circular, an order which mandated that all land offices accept only gold or silver (specie) in payment for land. The intention was to curb the rate of speculation, but the order also had the result of causing a public loss of confidence in paper money. Paper money became instantly devalued. On May 10, 1837, banks stopped paying people in specie (gold and sliver). The Panic began.
Runs on banks occurred, and many of the state banks as well as the “wildcat” (local) banks had no specie to back up their paper money. Land sales dropped dramatically, many workers were paid in company scrip rather than cash, payments defaulted, there were numerous bankruptcies. Unemployment soared to record levels. According to one historian, “out of 850 banks in the United States, 343 closed entirely, 62 failed partially, and the system of state banks received a shock from which it never fully recovered.”
Martin Van Buren had assumed the presidency in 1837 and was blamed for the Panic even though the economic stage for it had been set by his predecessor, Andrew Jackson. Van Buren’s mistakes were that he was too timid in involving the government and he waited to long to enact any change. In 1840, he introduced a plan for an independent treasury system. The Panic was followed by 6 years of depression and was over in 1844.
Where was your ancestor during this time? The next time you look at the 1840 census, remember that economic times were rough for the people enumerated there.
