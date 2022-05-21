With all of the talk nowadays about Bitcoin, digital money, and NFTs, we might think we are entering a new era of finance, investment, and commerce. It is different, but nothing’s new under the sun. Our early ancestors in the colonies and on the frontier of the new United States collaborated in many different ways to ensure they obtained the things they needed to flourish. And they did it without banks and with limited cash.
Speaking with a colleague recently about our shared ancestor, we were discussing what he possibly did with all of that land that he had in the Baltimore, Maryland, area and beyond. We had found the tract his home was on, so what about the other tracts? She wondered if he and his family farmed on all of them. We didn’t think so. Our ancestors bought and obtained excess acreage because it acted like money in the bank. It served as an investment and a savings account in an era when cash was scarce.
By owning land tracts beyond what one family could use, a man could use the land in other ways than just working on it; he could sell or lease it to others, mortgage it, trade part of it for something of value, use it as a security when borrowing from someone, and leave it for an inheritance to his descendants — just what we do today with money.
With a shortage of cash on the frontier just about everything of value could be used in trade. This includes the person’s manual labor (such as building, hauling, milling), horses and other livestock, whiskey, crops, the work of human slaves, natural resources such as wood. People also traded in debt. Let’s say Smith has promissary note from Jones saying that Jones owes him $100 for some value rendered. Smith does not collect on that note but assigns it to Brown (for some value rendered). Now Brown owns the note and the debt. It’s now up to Jones to pay Brown. Smith is out of the picture. The note is as good as money and will hold up in court.
Some other examples illustrate the role that non-cash items played in the early frontier settlements. Crops were of value and were recognized by the courts. For instance, in 1782, Edward Worthington and Elizabeth Stephens were convicted of not being legally married and were each fined 500 pounds of tobacco for this transgression.
Often, a mixture of cash and items of value were intermixed; in 1865 Lewis Deweese and his step-mother Harriet borrowed $19.55 from Harvey Driver to purchase burying clothes for Lewis Deweese, senior. They promised to repay Driver in 30 days and mortgaged a sorrell mare for security. They didn’t pay him back on time and he went to a justice of the peace and got authorization to take the mare. The Deweeses appealed in court and a jury found that the mare was taken “unfairly” and it was ordered to be returned to them.
Another case in 1802 involved Robert Cameron, who mortgaged all of his family’s furniture to back up a lease agreement he made with Robert Craddock for a copper brewing kettle he meant to use in his brewery. He was to pay Craddock an amount per year for the kettle. He didn’t make the payment on the due date. In addition, the brewery burnt down, destroying the kettle, and Cameron died about the same time. His widow was left to pick up the pieces.
I have many disputes about land in my files. A couple of my ancestors owned large tracts in Kentucky. One (the widow mentioned above) had a number of visits by the county sheriff to take portions of her land for a sheriff’s sale. Essentially, she had a court judgement against her and the land was used to pay her debts.
In the use of money, things seemed to be fluid. An agreement could be made between two people involving pounds but a lawsuit coming later could specify the damages in dollars. An example is a bond in the amount of £50, not paid, and the plaintiff goes to court and asks for the original £50 plus $100 in damages. This shows that early states were using both types of currency.
