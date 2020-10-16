Gaslight Art Colony to open River City show Oct. 17 on Facebook Live

“River Life” is the theme of a River City Art Association membership show opening Oct. 17 with a virtual presentation at 5 p.m. CDT on the Facebook page of Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois.
The theme embraces words by Leonardo da Vinci, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Henry David Thoreau in their interpretation and expression of a river’s importance and influence on everyday life.
“A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure,” said Supreme Court Justice Holmes in a dispute over water rights. “It offers a necessity of life that must be rationed among those who have power over it.”
Holmes often connected the theme of nature to human relations and social teachings. Da Vinci described water as “the driving force” in nature. Thoreau, the naturalist, was concerned by the physical effects on the landscape left by water. Immersing himself in nature, a more philosophical Thoreau penned, “The life in us is like the water in a river.”
River City Art Association was named in 2008 for its connection to the Wabash River, the treasure in Terre Haute that has inspired countless other poets, authors and visionaries to tell their life stories through song, the printed word and works of art.
More than a necessity, water is often the driving force in an artist’s nature to paint a picture of life and the metaphorical rivers and streams that run through it.
Influenced by the life source of the Wabash Valley, as well as the undercurrents in their everyday existence, RCAA’s Indiana and Illinois artists interpret and transfer thoughts and emotions to their paintings, drawings, photographs and other visual art forms.
To create their individual treasures, RCAA members use pastels, Conte crayon, pen and ink, charcoal, oils, acrylics, wood, glass, clay, threads, fibers, metals, paper and digital techniques.
Each medium breathes renewed life into the many colorful landscapes, life-like portraits, detailed carvings, fine line etchings, thought-provoking abstracts and still life featured in RCAA’s show through Nov. 14 in the GAC gallery.
More than 40 works by 15 artists featured during the gallery’s Facebook Live presentation can be purchased at gaslightartcolony.com.
In-person visits to the gallery at 516 Archer Ave. will be limited from 9 a.m. to noon Illinois time Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through December.
