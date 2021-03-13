Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois, will open its Colony Members Art Show March 20 with a virtual presentation on Facebook Live.
To participate in the show, artists must be a GAC member.
Three works per artist in any medium will be excepted, and the fee will be waived.
Entries should be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday through Thursday.
Call 217-264-4588 if another time is needed.
The show will be open for public viewing through April 10 in the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and an entry form, visit www.gaslightartcolony.com, email gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or call 217-293-1050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.