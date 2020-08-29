Gaslight Art Colony to host in-person, virtual art shows

Gaslight Art Colony plans three fall art shows in the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Illinois.
“We are very excited to move in a new direction that allows not only colony members, but all art enthusiasts to view the work of local artists,” the GAC board said. “Visitors will be allowed to view the art at Gaslight by following the social distance guidelines, and also be able to view the art online.”
GAC’s September show is a special memorial tribute to Kate Meehling. A virtual opening reception for the show is set for Sept. 19. The display will be posted on Facebook and at www.gaslightartcolony.com. The Facebook display will include a live chat session during the reception. The family will be available to answer questions about the art pieces. Meehling’s show will be on display at the gallery through Oct. 10. Viewing details will be available soon.
Other art shows will take place in October and November.
River City Art Association, a Terre Haute-based art group, will display art work of “River Life” and offer a virtual tour Oct. 17 through Nov 14. Ann Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese, glass artists from Terre Haute, will showcase their work at Gaslight and offer a virtual show from Nov. 21 through Dec. 12.
For membership details, contact the gallery at 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
More about the GAC
Gaslight Art Colony is a non-for-profit organization with more than 120 members. It offers scholarships and awards to students who enjoy art and hope to pursue a career in visual arts. The painted Lions displayed throughout Marshall represent the talent and commitment of GAC’s dedicated members.
Anyone with an appreciation for art or an interest in exploring their artistic talents would benefit as a member. Gaslight’s website can accept membership sign-up and payments. The GAC board hopes to resume small group classes in the future.
Members are updated on the latest news and events and emailed direct links to view the virtual shows.
