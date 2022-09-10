The Gaslight Art Colony will host its annual Student Art Show this fall and is seeking submissions.
The show will open from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 during the Marshall Autumn Festival in downtown Marshall. The show will run through Oct. 8.
This show features original works by children or teens between ages 5 and 18. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded. There are no entry fees.
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. All mediums are accepted. Two-dimensional work needs to be matted, framed and ready for hanging if possible. Entries may be delivered directly to the Gaslight Art Colony during regular business hours of Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This show will also include the Lion Design contest display. Gaslight Art Colony teamed up with the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce to host a Lion Design Contest, where students from all four Marshall schools were given the opportunity to submit a design. The designs will be on display for the public to vote for their favorite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.