Gaslight Art Colony features new works by Terre Haute artists

Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois will display new artwork by Terre Haute artists Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese through Dec. 12.
To preview the featured collection visit gaslightartcolony.com and click on “Seesaw Studios Inc. Virtual Show.” Purchases can be made from the website. In-person visits to the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave. will be limited to two at a time from 9 a.m. to noon CST Wednesdays and Thursdays or by appointment.
For more details, visit Gaslight Art Colony on Facebook, email gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or call 217-293-1050.
